The best art exhibitions to see in Miami in July

Air conditioner broken? Feeling pissed about your team getting eliminated from the World Cup? There’s no better way to beat the heat (or fútbol fatigue) than heading to a museum for the day. While Miami’s art scene has certainly slowed down for the summer, several shows are open in July, including a fascinating footwear-themed exhibition at the Wolfsonian, plus gallery shows galore. Here are our picks for this month.

All presentations are listed in the order in which they opened. Unless otherwise noted, events are free to attend and open to the public.

Ryan Lee at Queue Gallery

Queue Gallery is putting on California-born, Miami-based artist Ryan Lee for its next show in the Little Havana location. The gallery describes Lee’s work as “punk realism,” and looking at the gritty street scenes and filthy interiors painted by the transplant, it’s not hard to see where they’d get that from. The show is already on view and concludes on Thursday, July 30. Queue Gallery, 300 SW 12th Ave., Unit 324-A, Miami; queuegallery.net.

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Leo Park at Ascaso Gallery

Ascaso Gallery in downtown Miami is showing work from Stockholm-based artist Leo Park. The painter’s work incorporates tangled limbs and skewed biology reminiscent of Picasso, George Condo, and other cubists. The show opened on Thursday, June 25, and runs through Saturday, September 12. Ascaso Gallery, 1325 NE First St., Miami; 305-571-9410; ascasogallery.com.

Get on your best pair of boots and start walkin’ on down to Miami Beach for a show focused on footwear at the Wolfsonian. While the show does include work from prominent shoe designers such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Beth Levine, its most interesting parts focus on how material innovations and shifting cultural trends have influenced what we put on our feet over the years. Design objects and artworks from the Wolfsonian’s collection flesh out some fascinating storylines, from beautiful Art Deco posters to vintage skates and a wild X-ray machine for your feet. The show opens Thursday, July 2. The Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $12 for adults and $8 for seniors, students with ID, and children ages six to 18. Admission is free for Florida residents, children under 6, state university system students, faculty and staff, and active U.S. military and veterans with ID.

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Genesis Moreno at Tunnel

Up next at Tunnel Projects in Little Havana is a solo show from locally-based artist Genesis Moreno. “Chewing the Cud” focuses on feminist themes, with the artist utilizing quilting as a means of discussing the trauma and mental health issues women face in a male-dominated world. The show opens Friday, July 3. Tunnel Projects, 316 SW 12th Ave., Miami; tunnelprojects.com.

Nikki Erichsen, “Metro Quilt,” 2026 Provided by Nikki Erichsen/KDR

“Florida Room V: High Summer” at KDR

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KDR’s annual “Florida Room” summer exhibition series has become a beloved tradition of the Miami art scene. For its fifth edition, the gallery is turning up the heat with a selection of functional sculpture, objects, lighting, textiles, and experimental design works focusing on summery themes. Artists include Clay Brown, Nikki Erichsen, Jisu Han Jung, Nicole Nadeau, Daniel Ochoa, Zeynep Satik, Sam Stewart, and Aaron Young, among others. The show opens on Saturday, July 11, and runs through Saturday, August 8. KDR, 790 NW 22nd St., Miami; 305-392-0416; kdr305.com.

Abraham Cruzvillegas at The Bass

The Bass continues its summer programming with a presentation from Mexican conceptual artist Abraham Cruzvillegas. Known for working with found objects, Cruzvillegas is a frequent presence in Miami museums, most recently seen in PAMM’s 2024 group show “Every Sound Is a Shape of Time.” According to the museum, his “Autocontusión” project at The Bass investigates the reshaping of identities undergone by diasporic communities. The show opens on Thursday, July 16. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission costs $15 for adults and $8 for seniors, students, and youth. Admission is free for children 6 and under, Miami Beach and Surfside residents, City of Miami Beach employees, military and veterans, SNAP EBT cardholders, and visitors with disabilities and their caregivers.

“WORD” at Stanek Gallery

Stanek Gallery is exploring the collision of art and language in a new group show at its Little River space. Featured artists include Jacqueline Boyd, Victor Grasso, Daniel Fiorda, Katelyn Kopenhaver, Louise Strawbridge, Treacy Ziegler, SAMDI and others. The show launches Friday, July 17, and runs through Saturday, September 5. Stanek Gallery, 8375 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-713-9454; stanekgallery.com.

Sarah Zapata at The Bass

The Bass is showing off its recent acquisition of textile art by the rising Peruvian-American artist Sara Zapata. The Texas native’s hand-woven work draws on traditional weaving techniques while adding contemporary and queer themes. Titled “Against A State of Malevolence,” the presentation at The Bass includes several large-scale works as well as the room-size installation “A Famine of Hearing.” The show opens Thursday, July 30. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission costs $15 for adults and $8 for seniors, students, and youth. Admission is free for children 6 and under, Miami Beach and Surfside residents, City of Miami Beach employees, military and veterans, SNAP EBT cardholders, and visitors with disabilities and their caregivers.