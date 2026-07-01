The best things to do with family in Miami in July

Grown-up Miami may have a well-earned reputation for going into a bit of an air-conditioned hibernation for the summer months, but someone forgot to tell the local individuals, institutions, and organizations that curate family-friendly fare in the Magic City. This last full month of summer vacation is stacked with fun, cool, diverse, engaging activities that are just about the best “come on, get off the screens” bargaining chips a parent could ask for.

Saturday, July 4

Independence Day at the Museum of Miami

Only eight museums in the country are hosting the National Archives’ traveling exhibition of rare, original founding documents, Freedom Plane: Documents that Forged a Nation. Museum of Miami, formerly HistoryMiami, is lucky enough not only to be one of those eight, but also to have the exhibit on hand for the Fourth. The museum is making the most of that distinction by throwing a free, family-friendly party on its plaza complete with music, food vendors, and a live reading from the winner of its oratory contest — alongside the 1783 Treaty of Paris, a secret draft print of the Constitution and a tally sheet approving it (both 1787), and the 1778 Oaths of Allegiance from George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. As the museum puts it: “Two hundred and fifty years of America. One hundred and thirty years of Miami. One city ready to celebrate both.” 11 a.m. at the Museum of Miami, 101 West Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492. Admission is free with registration via museumofmiami.org.

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“We the Kids” at Miami Children’s Museum

The Miami Children’s Museum is getting into the Fourth of July action as well with a “We the Kids” wet ‘n’ wild celebration featuring activities meant to liberate kids from the scorching heat (splash pads, water balloons and toys, snow cones) and entertain them (outdoor games, facepainting, balloon twisting, Art Studio fireworks), while deftly weaving education into the festivities with historical character reenactments, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, a “Monument Builders challenge,” and more. It’s all included with a ticket to the fantastic interactive museum. 10 a.m. at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Entrance is free with museum admission, which costs $26 for out-of-state residents and $20 for Florida residents with valid state ID.

Sunday, July 5

Goat Yoga at Pinto’s Farm

Related The last days of Freak House

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Are you kid-ding us?! Pinto Farm is offering a beginner-friendly yoga class for yogis ages 5 and up with some of its friendliest, most enlightened goats. (Seriously, you can see these Zen cuties on Pinto’s Instagram.) You and the kids will get plenty of time to pet and take pictures with…the other kids before heading out into the farm proper. Your goat yoga ticket includes admission to the rest of the property, where you can meet more animals; have a post-yoga smoothie, açaí bowl, or coffee; and enjoy pedal-boat, tractor, and pony rides; a race track, playground, bounce pad, and more. 9 a.m. at Pinto’s Farm, 14890 SW 216th St., Miami; 305-878-4662. Tickets cost $34.99 via pintofarm.com.

Tuesday, July 7

Hands-on History at Palmetto Bay Branch Library

Two great institutions join forces when the Museum of Miami brings items from its education collection to the Miami-Dade Public Library System for Hands-on History events, which include cool artifacts (replica dire wolf skull, miniature trolley, etc.), a Miami-centered story time, interactive discussion, and a take-home crafting project “inspired by the story and collection objects.” Hands-on History visits various other Miami-Dade Public Library System branches throughout July. 11 a.m. at the Palmetto Bay Branch Library, 17641 Old Cutler Rd., Palmetto Bay; 305-232-1771; mdpls.org. Admission is free.

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Saturday, July 11

Herp Tour at Deering Estate

Herpetology, that offshoot of zoology focused on amphibians and reptiles, has been enjoying a bit of a hip modern makeover via the rising trend of herping — essentially mini-expeditions in search of these creatures in their natural habitats. Now Deering Estate is opening up some of its most pristine restricted natural areas for a special herp tour guided by one of the estate’s naturalists, who will also provide a “sneak peek” of the live captive herp specimens, which include exotic species such as the red-tailed boa. Deering is billing the tour as an opportunity to observe and better understand “some of our scaly, shelled, and amphibious residents” — which is important because, as local conservationist and Clean This Beach Up CEO MJ Algarra wrote after her own recent inaugural herping trip, “respect beats fear every time.” 7 p.m. at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-235-1668. Tickets cost $20 via deeringestate.org.

“The Iron Giant” at Coral Gables Art Cinema

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With Spielberg dropping “Disclosure Day” hot on the heels of the federal government finally declassifying some of its backlog of UFO videos, extraterrestrials are getting more than a little extra limelight in 2026. A lot of it is cast against a backdrop of fear of the unknown, which is why it is so great to see Coral Gables Art Cinema doing a sly bit of counterprogramming with screenings of this lovely, life-affirming 1999 classic from Brad Bird (“Ratatouille,” “The Simpsons,” “The Incredibles”) about a young boy who befriends a 50-foot-tall metal-eating alien robot in Maine during the Cold War — and, by doing so, shows that our worst, most damaging instincts (fear of other; mob mentality) can be transformed into our greatest strengths through love, comity, and a willingness to shift perspective from aggression and presumption to curiosity and (positive!) engagement. The screening is part of the cinema’s Family Day series, which makes great family films accessible to all with “pay what you can” pricing and a free small popcorn. 11 a.m. at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249. Tickets are pay-what-you-can via gablescinema.com.

Sunday, July 12

Fantasy Theatre Factory’s “The Wizard of Oz” at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore. In fact, we’re not in even in the Land of Oz as we’ve long known it. Reimagined by the Miami-based Fantasy Theatre Factory — the nonprofit founded in 1978 to create “original, quality educational theatrical programs for children, families, and the public” — this “Wizard of Oz” production is quirky, fun, imaginative, and decidedly contemporary, featuring Dorothy and her cat Todo (sorry, Toto!) joining forces with “a brain-seeking Scarecrow, a Wi-Fi-powered Tin Man, a Cowardly Lion, puppet Munchkins, a Wicked Witch with a YouTube channel and a Wizard whose identity may not be what it seems.” Fear not, however: though the characters may be freshly updated, the heart and soul of this classic tale about acceptance, friendship, and learning to appreciate your life and the loved ones who make it special remains. 2 p.m. at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Freedom Family Days at the Freedom Tower

The recently renovated Freedom Tower is a lovely and affecting experience for families any day, but this free all-ages event — focused on “notions of resiliency and hope” — featuring music, art-making stations, a scavenger hunt, and more, ups the ante considerably. For your World Cup-obsessed tykes, be sure to take one of the specialized tours of the Freedom Tower’s “Unidad: The World’s Game,” an exhibit within the tower designed to “highlight the impact of the sport locally, nationally, and internationally.” 11 a.m. at the Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; mdc.edu. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.