Sidny Lopes Cabral scores the goal of the tournament against Argentina during the World Cup.

It was the shot heard ’round the world, and now Sidny Lopes Cabral’s stunning strike against Argentina in Miami is being immortalized in a museum dedicated to Cape Verdean history.

After last week’s announcement that Lopes Cabral’s 26-yard screamer was named the goal of the tournament, Hard Rock Stadium grounds crew members cut out the exact patch of grass from which Lopes Cabral kicked the ball and sent it to the Cape Verdean Museum in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, according to a statement provided to New Times by stadium officials (who declined to comment further).

Hard Rock Stadium (officially Miami Stadium during the World Cup) hosted seven matches during this summer’s tournament, including England’s 6-4 dismantling of France, everyone’s new favorite athlete Erling Haaland’s Norway, the rowdy Tartan Army, and Cape Verde’s historic knockout round appearance in their first World Cup.

But of all the memorable Miami moments, Lopes Cabral’s goal may have the best chance of living on in the collective memories of soccer fans. The 103-minute goal will certainly live long in the memories of Lionel Messi and Argentina fans, as it brought the game level before Argentina eventually sealed a 3-2 win.

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Soon, that moment will also live on at what its website calls the world’s first Cape Verdean cultural museum. Along with the new artifact, Hard Rock Stadium sent a note that reads, “Congrats on a historic World Cup run! We hope you enjoy this piece of the pitch from our stadium — the exact spot where Sidny Lopes Cabral scored the best goal of the 2026 tournament against Argentina!”

Rhode Island’s Cape Verdean Museum celebrated the gift with a post on Instagram: “This week we received an unexpected phone call from the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium offering a serendipitous blessing of a gift. Yesterday as promised we received a package containing a piece of the field from where the official best goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 was made by Sidny Lopes Cabral. We are currently taking steps to preserve it and soon it will become a part of the 2026 Blue Sharks Exhibit in the sports section for all to view. Thank to the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, also Ryan, Tom and all of the grounds crew.”

Museum officials did not respond to New Times’ calls or messages seeking comment. And if you’re wondering why there’s a Cape Verde museum in Rhode Island of all places, the museum explains Pawtucket is “the most densely Cape Verdean populated city in the United States.”