Miami Life

Perez Hilton hospitalized after appearing to self-harm on livestream: What we know

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies said they "safely recovered" Hilton Tuesday night.
By B. Scott McLendonAugust 5, 2026
a blue-eyed man with a mustache smiles for a photo on a red carpet
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies say they've "safely recovered" Perez Hilton after a livestream appeared to show him committing self-harm.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Reader support matters more than ever

We're in the final stretch of our summer campaign. Our goal is to raise $10,000 by August 9 to support the journalism our community relies on. Reader support is helping shape the future of local news.

Support us today
$10,000

Social media held its collective breath Tuesday during a livestream in which aughts gossip blogger Perez Hilton was reportedly seen harming himself on camera before the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office intervened at his Westchester neighborhood home.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office (MDSO) confirmed its Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental-health professionals “safely recovered” Hilton at the scene.

Early Wednesday morning, the agency released a statement to several media outlets explaining that, “in many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public.”

Hilton’s condition is still unknown. On Wednesday afternoon, Golden Artists Entertainment, which represents Hilton, released a new statement saying as much. “At this time, we do not have any additional confirmed information to share regarding Perez Hilton’s condition.”

Sign up for our free culture newsletter

Art. Film. Dance. Books. Recreation. Even sex and dating. It’ll be fun, we promise.

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

“Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement continues. “We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from fans, friends, and members of the media. We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honor his privacy while he receives the care he needs.”

Hilton’s family and team weighed in shortly thereafter. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the family said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time. If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can.”

On Tuesday, shortly after the incident was first reported, the media personality’s agents, Rebekah Kochan and Dante Rusciolelli (CEO of Golden Artists), released a statement saying they’d not yet made “direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him.” They added that they would “not speculate or comment further” without confirmed information.

Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was born in Miami to Cuban immigrants who moved here before he was born in 1978. He attended Belen Jesuit Preparatory School before graduating in 1996 and attending New York University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s in drama.

It wasn’t until after college that he adopted the Perez Hilton moniker, an obvious (for millennials anyway) allusion to Paris Hilton, and started the blog PageSixSixSix.com. From there, he used his drama chops to harangue every major blonde from the 2000s, including Spears, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Aniston, and Lance Bass.

In recent months, he’s made headlines in his own right for making a pivot to Christianity after a health crisis. It is unclear whether the latest incident is related to his recent health scare.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

Independent News in Miami Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

B. Scott McLendon joined New Times staff in 2025. A national award-winning journalist, he previously covered education, crime, courts, and local government for daily newspapers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. He holds a bachelor’s in journalism from Troy University.

Loading latest posts...