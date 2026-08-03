Rick Ross joins major residential development in hometown of Miami Gardens

Residences are being marketed as starting at approximately $593 per square foot.

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Two decades after introducing himself to the world with “Hustlin’,” Rick Ross is bringing his entrepreneurial ambitions back to the city that helped shape him.

The rapper and businessman has joined the development team behind EnSima Miami I, a planned eight-story mixed-use project in Miami Gardens. Developers say the project will include 670 residences and approximately 165,000 square feet of retail space.

Ross is partnering with EnSima Miami, led by entrepreneurs Shalom Arik Maimon, Ali Yesil and David Shapiro, along with mentalist and entrepreneur Lior Suchard. The financial terms of Ross’ involvement and the extent of his role have not been publicly disclosed.

For Ross, the project represents more than another addition to his business portfolio. Raised in the Carol City area of Miami Gardens, he built a career closely tied to South Florida. His 2006 debut album, “Port of Miami,” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and featured “Hustlin’,” the single that introduced his larger-than-life persona to a national audience.

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Now, he has an opportunity to participate in the physical development of the same community connected to his rise.

EnSima was announced in March for an undisclosed site near Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami International Autodrome. A construction start date has not been announced. TerraForm Development is expected to lead construction, while Italian design firm Pininfarina, known for its longtime work with Ferrari, is attached to the project.

Residences are being marketed as starting at approximately $593 per square foot. A roughly 650-square-foot one-bedroom starts at about $450,000, while a 900-square-foot two-bedroom starts near $580,000.

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Ross’ involvement arrives during an especially active period in his career.

The 50 year old artist is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of Port of Miami with an orchestral tour that began in Miami in May. He also released his 12th studio album, “Set in Stone,” on July 17 and published his latest book, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening, earlier this year.

Between the anniversary tour, new music, a new book and his growing business interests, the self-proclaimed Biggest Boss has maintained a packed schedule throughout 2026.

Ross’ ventures outside music have included restaurant franchises, beverage partnerships and residential real estate. He and members of his family have operated Wingstop locations through Boss Wings Enterprises. He has also worked as a brand ambassador for Luc Belaire and regularly promoted Bumbu Rum.

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In 2023, Ross paid $35 million for a waterfront mansion on Miami Beach’s Star Island. EnSima, however, represents something different from purchasing another home. By joining a ground-up development in Miami Gardens, Ross is attaching his name and business interests to the future growth of his hometown.

Other artists with local ties have also invested in the area. In 2023, Miami Gardens native Flo Rida and business partner Lee “Freezy” Prince acquired Cloverleaf Shopping Plaza for $10 million through an affiliated company.

Several questions about EnSima remain unanswered. Developers have not announced when construction will begin, what Ross’ exact responsibilities will be, or whether any residences will be designated as affordable or workforce housing. It is also unclear whether the project will create specific hiring, retail or investment opportunities for Miami Gardens residents.

Those answers will help determine whether Ross’ participation is primarily a celebrity-backed business move or a deeper investment in the community where his career began.

For an artist who turned the language of wealth, ownership, and ambition into a global brand, EnSima represents another step in that evolution. This time, Ross is helping build in the city he calls home.