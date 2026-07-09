Girl who went viral for resembling Norway’s Haaland to host lookalike contest in Miami

Erling Haaland and Emma Kate Willman have never been spotted in the same room. Until now.

Before Norway’s ascension during one of the most thrilling World Cup tournaments in memory, digital creator Emma Kate Willman was best known for hairstyling posts and fit checks on Instagram and TikTok. But after the team’s charismatic striker Erling Haaland stole hearts with his own flowing blonde locks and cartoonish scoring style over the past few weeks, Willman’s comment sections were filled with one-track-minded followers telling her the same thing over and over:

“You look like Erling Haaland.”

This week, in a post captioned, “Addressing the elephant in the room,” Willman said she’d gotten the Haaland comments in the past (she’d also been told she resembled Zara Larsson, “baby Taylor Swift,” and Millie Bobby Brown before), but nothing like the deluge she received after Haaland, who has already been spotted in Miami, wrote a simple “Hi👍🏻” on one of her posts.

“I almost feel like me and Haaland need to meet up and take a picture together so that you guys can really tell me if you see an actual resemblance,” the content creator said as she styled her hair in the explainer posted three days ago.

Sign up for our free culture newsletter Art. Film. Dance. Books. Recreation. Even sex and dating. It’ll be fun, we promise.

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Now, as all enterprising content creators do, Willman has found a company to help her capitalize on her viral moment — and get her near her famous doppelganger.

“I was sitting in bed last night, and I had the craziest idea,” Willman said in another video posted today. “What if we put everybody who looks like Haaland in the same room?”

Saturday’s Miami Stadium match-up between Norway and England presented the perfect opportunity to do just that. Partnering with prediction market platform Kalshi, Willman announced she’ll be at the Bayfront Park Fountain on Saturday afternoon to host a Haaland lookalike contest. (It won’t be the tournament’s first such event — Ronaldo Nazário doppelgangers gathered in Wynwood for another contest last month.)

Related The best Miami Spa Months deals

advertisement advertisement

Willman’s corporate partnership means the contest comes with a big prize: two free tickets to Saturday’s match for the person most closely resembling Haaland.

“I literally don’t know how I got them to do this,” the creator admitted. “I am so excited.”

While Willman promised the contest would take place “super close to the stadium,” that’s not exactly true. The Charleston-based creator may be unaware that, during rush hour on an average day, the commute between Bayfront Park and Hard Rock Stadium can take upwards of an hour. Add to that thousands of Norwegian and English fans riding (or rowing?) to the stadium, and the trek could be much longer.

But if you’ve got time to spare — and a clear resemblance to some Viking ancestor — Willman says all you need to participate is to “bring your best dance moves, and obviously, that you’re rooting for Norway.”

Erling Haaland lookalike contest. 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Bayfront Park Fountain, 320 N Biscayne River Dr., Miami.