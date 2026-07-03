Here’s how to get a viral World Cup bracelet with custom Miami charms

Two summers ago, it was friendship bracelets. Last year, it was Labubus. Now, a new collectible trend could come to define the summer of 2026. In case you haven’t heard, the fashion accessory of the moment is the BofA Fan Band.

If you haven’t seen these all over your social media feed over the past few weeks, the tradable bands are the invention of World Cup sponsor Bank of America, which created 140 charms inspired by the tournament, national team colors, and 11 host cities, including Miami. The bank says it expects to distribute more than 2 million bands and 10 million beads by the time the winner is crowned at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

The World Cup Trophy fan band is the ultimate tournament souvenir. Provided by Bank of America

The bands have been a huge, unexpected hit, with soccer fans waiting in line for hours in some instances for the chance to nab one. This week, The Athletic reported they’re even being resold on the secondary market for upwards of $100.

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“FIFA World Cup 2026 is the first World Cup on U.S. soil in decades, and we wanted to help create memories that will last even longer,” said David Tyrie, Bank of America President, Marketing, Digital and Specialized Consumer Client Solutions, of the collectibles in a statement. “BofA Fan Bands are designed to capture the energy of FIFA World Cup 2026, celebrating the iconic teams, passionate fans and the host cities at the heart of the tournament.”

Bank of America’s USA fan band Provided by Bank of America

Two ways to score

Miami fans have two opportunities to score the collectible bands. They’re available at Hard Rock Stadium (renamed Miami Stadium for the duration of the tournament) on match days and at Bayfront Park’s FIFA Fan Festival downtown. They’re also available for other fans at Bank of America Mobile Tour locations, but those experiences are only popping up in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle.

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To streamline the process of acquiring one, Bank of America announced a new wristband system this week for fans looking to customize their own bracelets. You’ll need to visit the BofA Fan Band activation at FIFA Fan Festival, where you’ll receive a paper wristband with an assigned time slot for later that day. That grants you a one-hour window to return to customize your band.

Bank of America introduced knockout-round beads in response to the enthusiastic reaction to the bands. Provided by Bank of America

Miami is one of 11 host cities to get a custom design. The “305 and Miami maracas” bracelet features charms depicting a flamingo, Florida orange, soccer ball-toting manatee, and, of course, our world-famous area code. Fans can also score limited-edition USA and World Cup Trophy bands, and just this week, Bank of America debuted a new batch of knockout-round beads for the quarter-final, semi-final, and final World Cup matches. These will be of special interest in Miami, as our city is hosting the quarter- and semi-final matches on July 11 and 18, respectively.

“It’s been exciting to see the creativity behind the designs,” Tyrie added in another statement announcing the new bands, “and these new knockout-stage beads build on that momentum as the competition heats up.”