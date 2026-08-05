The best things to do with family in Miami in August

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It’s finally August, which means that after an all-too-brief summer vacation, kids are going back to school. But that doesn’t mean family fun has to end. Many of Miami’s cultural institutions, from libraries to art museums to theaters and parks, will continue to host family-friendly events and activations throughout the month to keep children engaged outside the classroom.

Not sure where to get started? Here’s where you can spend quality time with the family in Miami this month.

Wednesday, August 5

The Blooming Scavenger Hunt at the Kendale Lakes Branch Library

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Here’s a bit of synergy for you and your littles: Plant metaphorical seeds for the love of adventure, libraries, and books even as you earn some literal seeds for flowers and other flora to sow in your own backyard, courtesy of the Miami-Dade Public Library System. Search the stacks for seed packets — pausing, of course, if a tome catches you or your child’s fancy — then use the planting back home as a teachable moment about the compounding dividends of nature’s bounty. 9:30 a.m. at the Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 St., Miami; 305-388-0326; mdpls.org.

Saturday, August 8

Art + Mind Day at the Adrienne Arsht Center

From interactive art installations, gospel singing workshops, mindfulness experiences and concerts for kids to theater performances, community singing, drum circles, a meet-and-greet with Grammy-nominated artist Chris Redding, and much more, this free all-ages festival at the Arsht Center promises to “explore how movement, music, visual art, writing, theater and culinary arts can heal, restore and inspire joy.” The event will also host a vendor village featuring local cultural, health, and wellness vendors, along with cooking demonstrations and delectable bites. 10 a.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722. Admission is free with RSVP via arshtcenter.org.

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“Over the Hedge” at The Landmark at Merrick Park

Moviegoers are coming back to theaters in droves this summer, but unfortunately many families are being priced out of that collective experience. Which is why the two-dollar Family-Friendly Film Series at The Landmark at Merrick Park is such an amazing gift for locals with kids. This month, for less than the cost of one upscale latte, you can take the entire family to enjoy a 20th anniversary screening of the DreamWorks Animation classic “Over the Hedge,” featuring the voices of Bruce Willis, William Shatner, Wanda Sykes, Garry Shandling, and Steve Carell. From the Netflix synopsis: “A clever raccoon leads a crew of forest creatures into the suburbs to find food — but the humans who live there aren’t having it. The battle is on!” Saturday, August 8, Sunday, August 9, Wednesday, August 12, Saturday, August 15, Sunday, August 16, and Wednesday, August 19, at The Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 786-574-4116. Tickets cost $2 via landmarktheatres.com.

Saturday, August 15

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Kids & Family Festival at the MDC Hialeah Campus

Ease the angst of back-to-school week at the fifth edition of this free annual festival held on MDC’s Hialeah Campus. Yes, the Kids & Family Festival has the requisite bounce houses, face painting, arts and crafts, athletic fun, and special performances. But there will also be a family-focused business expo, food, free professional back-to-school photos, and special giveaways. 10 a.m. at the MDC Hialeah Campus, 1780 W. 49th St., Hialeah; 305-237-8733. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday August 16

Mini-Me Science: Into the Wild – Florida Coastlines at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

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Frost Science is taking its conservation education and advocacy out of the museum and into the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. Primarily designed for children 3 to 6 years old and their parents — though older siblings are invited to participate as well with an additional registration fee — this two-and-a-half-hour program explores “one of Florida’s most iconic ecosystems and…the animals and plants that call it home” through “hands-on activities, nature walks, storytelling, and mindfulness.” Oh, and it is sea turtle nesting season, Frost notes, so “families may even see a sea turtle nest with the MORAES of South Florida sea turtle conservation team.” Snacks and water will be provided. 8:30 a.m. at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-434-9600. Admission costs $70 for one child and two adults, $40 for each additional child, and $10 for each additional adult via tickets.frostscience.org.

Saturday, August 22

All the World’s a Stage! at the Miami Children’s Museum

“All the world’s a stage…”: Shakespeare wrote those words more than four centuries ago, yet it seems bizarrely truer than ever. Alas, much of the grandeur and art alluded to in the monologue from “As You Like It” has been lost in the age of social media. That doesn’t mean we can’t restore a bit of that beauty and inspiration, however, as this ebullient weekend dive into the world of theater at Miami Children’s Museum, hosted by the Magic City institution’s very own in-house theater troupe, aims to prove. “Participate in improv, physical comedy, musical theatre, costume design and puppetry workshops,” the accompanying press release reads, “and catch our latest original production, ‘Anyways, Golf!'” Give your children a better spotlight than TikTok, and watch the amazing, timeless acts of creativity unfold. Through Sunday, August 23, at the Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Admission is free with museum ticket ($26 per person for out-of-state residents; $20 per person for Florida residents with valid state ID).

Sunday, August 30

Framing Perspectives at The Bass

“The Kaleidoscopic: Writing Histories through the Collection” exhibition at The Bass “challenges us to rethink the role of the museum as a living archive — not as a collection of unchanging truths, but as an evolving, multivocal space where histories can be written, rewritten, and righted.” Recognizing that this is a valuable lesson at any age, the Miami Beach modern art museum will offer a free, family-centered exploration of those themes at its Bass Creativity Center as part of its monthly Family Day series. “Participants will experiment with lines, shapes and layers to design imaginative frames that reveal shifting points of view — perfect for sparking creative reflection as the new school year begins.” If the Bass’ innovative and fantastic series of art camps is any indication, “Framing Perspectives” should be a very interesting, fun, and unique experience. 2 p.m. at The Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530. thebass.org. Admission is free.