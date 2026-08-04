The best art exhibitions to see in Miami in August

The latest exhibition from Oolite Arts’ resident artists is on display at the Lincoln Road Mall this month.

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Already, the Miami art scene is seeing major exhibitions across the museum landscape, from canonical modern masters to group shows galore. Get a jump on the winter crowds and check out these art shows in August.

All presentations are listed in the order in which they opened. Unless otherwise noted, events are free to attend and open to the public.

“Sites of the Self” / “From Within” at Oolite Arts

Currently on view at Lincoln Road Mall is the latest exhibition from Oolite Arts’ resident artists. With a concept focused on identity, “Sites of the Self” is curated by René Morales and includes work from Diego Gabaldon, Gonzalo Hernández, Sepideh Kalani, Bex McCharen, Lucía Morales, Ana Mosquera, Nadia Wolff, Ricardo E. Zulueta, Shayla Marshall, Sheherazade Thénard, Pangea Kali Virga and José Delgado Zúñiga. Oolite is also presenting “From Within” — work from its teen residency program — in its Vitrine Gallery. The participants are Ana Blanco, Noa Garcia, Emely Yanji, Melina Walsh and TJ Wright. Both shows opened on Wednesday, July 8, and run through Sunday, October 4. Oolite Arts, 924 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-674-8278; oolitearts.org.

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Ralph Coburn at the Norton Museum

West Palm Beach’s Norton Museum is launching its new “Florida Roots” exhibition series focusing on artists with connections to the state, starting with a look at Minnesota-born, Miami Beach-raised painter Ralph Coburn. The artist’s geometric color field paintings are indebted to artists like Ellsworth Kelly and Josef Albers, but you can certainly detect the influence of Art Deco and the bright colors of South Florida in his work. The exhibition opened on Saturday, July 25, and will run through 2027. Norton Museum of Art, 1450 W. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196; norton.org. Admission costs $18, $15 for seniors, and $5 for students with ID. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.

“Behold I Show You A Mystery,” Pangea Kali Virga, on view at Mindy Solomon Provided by Mindy Solomon

New Shows at Mindy Solomon Three new shows opened at Mindy Solomon Gallery in Allapattah on July 26, all curated by Sophia Ballesteros. “Cuando el gato no está” brings together fauna-centric work from Kate MacDowell, Hannah Banciella, and Ella Strouse, while “Beyond the Veil” focuses on textile-based art from locals Lisu Vega, Pangea Kali Virga, and Andrea Spiridonakos. Finally, South Florida-based Joyce Billet makes her solo debut at the gallery with a presentation centered on wooden cutout artworks in two and three dimensions. Mindy Solomon Gallery, 848 NW 22nd St., Miami; 786-953-6917; mindysolomon.com.

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“Lea Nickless: The Magic of Miami Beach” at Miami Beach Regional Library

Former Wolfsonian curator Lea Nickless is digging up the stories beneath Miami Beach’s glitzy surface at the Miami Beach Regional Library. The artist and researcher’s exhibition “The Magic of Miami Beach” explores the city’s hidden history, from geological strata to the Black laborers that built the resort town we know today. The show opens on Saturday, August 8. Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd St., Miami Beach; 305-535-4219; mdpls.org.

“Preliminary Structure for a Hurricane Forum” at Tunnel

There’s perhaps no local subject matter that’s better to intellectualize than a hurricane, and that’s exactly what Tunnel Projects is planning to do for its next group show. Curated by Rivers Plasketes, “Preliminary Structure for a Hurricane Forum” treats the quintessential South Floridian experience “not only as a meteorological event but as an image, a prediction, a memory, a political condition, and a structure through which experience is organized,” according to a description provided by the gallery. An impressive lineup of artists will participate, including Loriel Beltrán, Rachel Zaretsky, Éric Baudelaire, Liam Gillick, and Aliénor Dufetel. The show opens Saturday, August 8, and runs through Saturday, September 5. Tunnel Projects, 316 SW 12th Ave., Miami; tunnelprojects.com.

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Johel Pereira at Supermarket Gallery

The nomadic Supermarket Gallery returns this month with a solo exhibition from photographer Johel Pereira. “Holy Red” focuses on photos of historic churches across South Florida, framing them in the archaic daguerreotype format of early photography to interrogate the region’s fraught relationship with history and change. The show opens at Homebase Studios in Liberty City just west of I-95 on Friday, August 14, and runs through Friday, September 4. Homebase Studios, 7100 NW Sixth Ave., Miami; supermarketgallery.com.

“The Undoing” at Antonio Urrutia Art

Seven artists will participate in a new group show at Antonio Urrutia Art in the Design District. Titled “The Undoing,” after the Freudian psychological concept of negating an intrusive thought or action by performing its opposite, the show features work from Connor Dolan, Brigette Hoffman, Chantae Elaine Wright, Nicolas Beltran, Vicente Hermas, Gabriela Ayza Aschmann, and Paul Glaw. The presentation opens on Sunday, August 16. Antonio Urrutia Art, 3802 NE First Ave., Miami; antoniourrutia.art.

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“Martha Graham,” Louise Nevelson, on view at Frost Art Museum Collection of the Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland, Maine; Provided by Frost Art Museum

Louise Nevelson at Frost Art Museum

Best known for her monumental abstract wooden sculptures, Louise Nevelson will be the subject of an exhibition at the Frost Art Museum opening this month. Featuring more than 50 works, many drawn from the Frost’s collection, “Dawn to Dusk” is a comprehensive look at this major, albeit underrated female artist of the 20th century. The presentation debuts on Thursday, August 20, and runs through 2027. Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu.

John Baldessari at Pérez Art Museum Miami

John Baldessari is one of the most influential artists you’ve never heard of, and now the legendary conceptualist and teacher is getting his first South Florida retrospective at PAMM. Titled “The End of the Line,” the show brings together 40 works by the artist, celebrated for his innovative use of color, photography, and text in his art. The exhibition opens on Monday, August 20, and runs through 2027. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $14 for students with ID, seniors age 62 and over, and youth ages 7 to 18. Admission is free for active U.S. military and veterans with ID, healthcare professionals and first responders with ID, children 6 and under, Florida educators with ID, and visitors with disabilities and their caregivers.

Gabriel Rico at The Bass

Mexican conceptual artist Gabriel Rico is up next at The Bass with an installation that’s positively algebraic. In the work “X Mural, from the series – Reduccion objectia orquestada,” Rico composes a wall-sized math equation by substituting mathematical symbols for found objects such as pool toys, VHS tapes, and images of historical artworks. Have fun trying to solve this problem! The installation debuts on Saturday, August 29, and will be on view through 2028. The Bass Museum of Art, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; thebass.org. Admission costs $15 for adults and $8 for seniors, students, and youth. Admission is free for children 6 and under, Miami Beach and Surfside residents, City of Miami Beach employees, military and veterans, SNAP EBT cardholders, and visitors with disabilities and their caregivers.