9 Miami Delivery Spots for Late-Night Cravings

From greasy pastelitos to juicy cheeseburgers, here are the best Miami spots to get delivery from when you have the munchies on 4/20.

We’re aiming to raise $7,500 by April 26. Your support ensures New Times can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

Let’s be blunt: this isn’t your typical New Times food guide. This is for the after-hours crowd and the post-party wanderers, suddenly staring down an empty fridge at midnight. In Miami, nights run long, and the cravings hit even harder. But delicious food is always just a delivery order away. Whether you’re riding the high or coming down from it, the right delivery order can make or break the moment. Because when the munchies strike in the 305, it’s about going all in. We’re talking greasy, cheesy, over-the-top comfort food and desserts that feel borderline unhinged in the best way. Below, listed alphabetically, is your ultimate guide to late-night delivery in Miami when the cravings refuse to clock out.

The “Pink Daddy Mack” burger will satisfy all of your munchies. Big Pink photo Big Pink Everything at Big Pink is as a true diner oughta be: belly-busting portions, with single items typically serving two to four people; proletarian prices; late hours; and breakfast anytime. The timeless comfort food is all housemade from scratch – even the thick potato chips and spicy ketchup – and offers some sexy upgrades: for instance, the “Pink Daddy Mack” burger with better beef and a brioche bun; imaginative salads; and elegant crunchy/creamy polenta fries. Closes at midnight weeknights and at 2 a.m. on weekends. 157 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-4700; mylesrestaurantgroup.com/big-pink.

A cheeseburger stacked up high from Cheeseburger Baby. Cheeseburger Baby photo Cheese Burger Baby Cheese Burger Baby’s current owner, Stephanie Vitori, started as a delivery driver at the restaurant before taking over almost two decades ago. The little burger joint on Washington Avenue in South Beach gained worldwide fame when Jay-Z and Beyoncé were spotted enjoying a few sandwiches after hours. The restaurant’s motto is simple: Serve great burgers to people into the wee hours of the morning at reasonable prices. The burgers are fresh off the griddle, the beer is cold, and the service is friendly. Plus, it’s open from noon to 3 a.m. 365 days a year. Yes, every single day. 1505 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-7300; cheeseburgerbaby.net.

A cake sampler from Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop would cure all of the munchies. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop photo

Fireman Derek’s

Years ago, Derek Kaplan was a real-life Miami fireman who made pies with his dad on the weekends. The pies, baked in an industrial kitchen in Wynwood and sold from a food truck and a pizzeria in Coconut Grove, were a sensation. Now, Kaplan is one of Miami’s most sought-after bakers, making pies for some of the city’s best restaurants. Kaplan also sells his pies, freshly baked cookies, cakes, and ice cream sandwiches at shops in Wynwood and Coconut Grove. Kaplan’s fruit pies are massive affairs, with each one requiring several pounds of fruit. His pièce de résistance is the “Crack Pie,” which features a thick, sticky layer of salted caramel dusted with a generous blast of powdered sugar. The magic lies in the space where the crust and filling come together in a gooey, savory, otherworldly concoction that melts in your mouth and sticks to your teeth. Coconut Grove location closes at 10, but the Wynwood location closes at 11 p.m. Multiple area locations, including 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-502-2396; firemandereks.com.

Kush’s late-night burgers and sandwiches are legendary Kush Brickell photo Kush Brickell When the late-night munchies hit, Kush in Brickell delivers exactly what you want, right when you need it. The menu reads like a greatest-hits album from Matt Kuscher’s restaurants, stacked with burgers, bang bang shrimp, and crispy chicken tenders that travel well to your door. Go straight for the frita burger, the classic cheeseburger, or the “Cracker Cowboy” chicken sandwich, then tack on that award-winning key lime pie because you’ve earned it. Add in craft beers and cheeky cocktails, and suddenly your couch feels like one of Miami’s best late-night seats. Closes at 2 a.m. every night except Saturdays, when it closes at 3 a.m. 650 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3120; kushhospitality.com/kush-brickell.

La Sandwicherie is a legendary late-night delivery spot La Sandwicherie photo La Sandwicherie Few places capture the spirit of late-night Miami quite like La Sandwicherie, where the line between dinner and after-hours ritual blurs in the best way. A New Times‘ Best Sandwich winner in 2025 and Best Late-Night Dining spot in 2023, it’s just as clutch in person at 2 a.m. as it is delivered straight to your door when the cravings hit. Since 1988, that narrow South Beach alley has been packed with locals and in-the-know visitors chasing crusty French bread piled high with everything from prosciutto to cornichons. It’s not just the sandwich that hits, it’s the open-air energy, the buzz of the counter, and the fact that it somehow always delivers exactly what you need, wherever you are. Open every day until 5 a.m. Multiple area locations, including 229 14th St., Miami Beach; lasandwicherie.com. Moshi Moshi is open until 5 a.m. every single day Moshi Moshi photo Moshi Moshi Winner of New Times‘ Best Late-Night Dining in 2015, this spot is legendary for staying open until 5 a.m. At Moshi Moshi, late night isn’t an afterthought; it’s the entire vibe, with doors open until 5 a.m. for anyone chasing sushi after hours. This MiMo and South Beach staple feels like a rite of passage, where locals and night owls slide into booths, kick off their shoes, and settle in for a marathon order. The menu runs deep with more than 175 options, from classic rolls to over-the-top “super rolls” that reward the bold and the very hungry. Beyond its iconic MiMo and Beach outposts, the restaurant’s Brickell location has built its own loyal following, proving this legendary spot hits just as hard whether you’re dining in at 3 a.m. or ordering it straight to your door. Multiple area locations, including 7232 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; moshimoshi.fun.

advertisement advertisement

The delicious cookies from Night Owl Cookies are perfect for the munchies. Night Owl Cookies photo Night Owl Cookies Night Owl Cookies founder Andrew Gonzalez has built a multimillion-dollar business by selling doughnut-sized cookies in dozens of delicious and munchie-approved flavors. Most nights, lines of eager customers hungry for “Ave Marias” – made with guava dough, white chocolate chips, and cream cheese frosting – swirl around his Calle Ocho storefront. Other popular cookie orders include “S’mores,” “Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” and the “Dirty Diana,” which has chocolate dough stuffed with Nutella. Closes at 2 a.m. Multiple area locations, including 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.

Pinecrest Bakery is open 24 hours a day to meet all your cravings. Pinecrest Bakery photo

Pinecrest Bakery

Pinecrest Bakery is a 24-hour Cuban-American bakery chain in South Florida that truly makes some of the best pastelitos, cafecitos, bocaditos, sandwichitos, you name it. Whether you’re there ordering at 3 p.m. or 3 a.m., expect a line out the door because they’re that good. Since the bakery chain opened in December 2012, with lines reaching out the door on early weekend mornings, the bakery realized it had found a sweet spot in the hearts and homes of Miami. Its first location was in Pinecrest, and soon the bakery began opening locations across South Florida. The perfect munchies-satisfying menu items include guava-and-cheese pastelitos, empanadas, and tequeños. Open 24 hours. Various locations; pinecrestbakery.com. There are three core burgers: the “Skinny Louie Cheeseburger,” the “Applewood Burger,” and the “Classic Burger.” Skinny Louie photo Skinny Louie When it comes to late-night delivery staples, Skinny Louie hits every time. This Wynwood go-to keeps it simple with smashburgers, fries, and milkshakes that show up hot, greasy, and exactly what you’re craving. Order the Skinny Louie cheeseburger stacked up to three patties with grilled onions, double American cheese, pickles, and that signature Louie sauce. Trust us, it’s the kind of order you’ll be very grateful for the next morning. Plus, it’s the winner of New Times‘ Best Late-Night Dining 2024, so you know it’s good. The Wynwood location is open until 3 a.m. on weeknights and until 5 a.m. on weekends. Multiple area locations, including 322 NW 24th St, Miami; 786-362-5222; skinnylouie.com.

Related Iconic Seinfeld Restaurant to Open in Miami Beach This Winter