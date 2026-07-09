The best Miami Spa Months deals

Summer in Miami means plenty of sunshine, soaring temperatures, and the return of Miami Spa Months. Running throughout July and August, the annual mid-year recharge presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau offers access to some of the city’s top spas at a fraction of the usual cost, with treatments priced at $109, $159, and $199 — up to 40% off in some cases.

More than 30 spas from Key Biscayne to Brickell, Coral Gables, Wynwood and Aventura are participating this year, including first-timers Elite Styles & Med Spa, Sana Skin Studio Aventura, Sisley Cosmetics, and Wairua Aventura. Another first? Participating spas are also rolling out a suite of Signature Experiences curated especially for Miami Spa Months. These include a sound bath experience at The Spa at Baia Beach Club; a sound healing, guided meditation and tea ceremony experience at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach; and a full-body massage and facial at The Palms Aveda Spa’s private Spa Tiki Cabana, among other options.

Whether you’re craving a restorative massage, a results-driven facial, or just some much-needed “just-for-you” time, our list of the ten best Miami Spa Months deals makes it easier than ever to indulge in a little self-care.

The CBD Massage is one of Bamford Wellness Spa’s highlights this summer. Provided by 1 Hotel South Beach

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Bamford Wellness Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach

Inside the eco-conscious 1 Hotel South Beach, Bamford Wellness Spa’s deal menu includes the 50-minute B Relax Massage ($159), a restorative full-body treatment designed to ease tension and improve circulation, and the CBD Massage ($199), which combines Botanika Life CBD products with cryotherapy massage rollers to soothe sore muscles and reduce inflammation. Those looking to focus on skincare can opt for the customized Bespoke Facial ($159) or the antioxidant-rich Rose Quartz Facial ($199), which helps brighten skin while softening the appearance of fine lines and uneven tone. Treatments are available daily, and clients receive complimentary parking and access to the hotel’s private beach. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6792; 1hotels.com.

Gale Wellness at Gale Miami Hotel & Residences

Gale Wellness pairs restorative spa rituals with hammam experiences, cold plunge therapy, and saunas designed for full-body renewal. During Miami Spa Months, guests can indulge in the Gale Signature Hammam ($199), an 80-minute treatment featuring a full-body exfoliation with Shankara Ayurvedic skincare, followed by a foot ritual, scalp and facial massage, and Swedish massage techniques. Other highlights include the Dead Sea Salt Escape ($159), combining a mineral-rich exfoliation with a tension-relieving Swedish massage, and the Skyline Recovery Ritual ($159), which incorporates aromatherapy, a cooling CBD foot ritual, and a marine mud compress to soothe tired muscles and promote recovery. Treatments are available seven days a week from July 1 through August 31. 159 NE Sixth St., Miami; 786-894-3118; galehotelmiami.com.

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Leaf Spa’s Spa Months deals spotlight fruit-inspired treatments. Provided by Leaf Spa by K’Alma

Leaf Spa

Tucked inside Brickell Arch, Leaf Spa embraces the flavors of summer with fruit-inspired treatments designed to refresh both body and mind. Miami Spa Months highlights include the Peachy Keen Massage, available in 30-minute ($109), 50-minute ($159), and 80-minute ($199) options, using peach-infused coconut oil to deeply hydrate the skin and ease tension. Guests can also opt for the Summer Acai Body Scrub, which gently exfoliates with antioxidant-rich acai berries ($109, $159), or the Raspberry Radiance Facial, a hydrating facial packed with raspberry antioxidants to nourish and brighten the complexion ($159). Every treatment includes access to the relaxation room, meditation room, sauna, lockers, and showers, along with complimentary water and tea. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6533; leafspas.com.

MySpa at InterContinental Miami Inside the InterContinental Miami, mySpa offers a menu of restorative treatments designed to melt away stress and revive both body and skin. Miami Spa Months highlights include the Healing Swedish Massage ($109), a 25-minute treatment enhanced with CBD muscle therapy and hot stones; the signature myMassage ($159), featuring Swedish techniques paired with hot stones, aromatherapy, and a relaxing scalp massage; and the CBD Brilliance Dry Body Treatment ($159), which combines dry body brushing, CBD, and a soothing scalp massage to encourage circulation and natural detoxification. For a skincare boost, the Elemis Superfood Facial ($199) incorporates nutrient-rich botanicals, an LED collagen mask, and a lifting gua sha facial massage to leave skin glowing and refreshed. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4444; icmiamihotel.com.

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Ondara Spa’s Spa Months treatments include sauna access. Provided by Andaz Miami Beach

Ondara Spa at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa

Miami Spa Months treatments at this Mid-Beach spa include the Florida Orange Exfoliation & Massage, a citrus-infused body scrub followed by a nourishing coconut oil massage ($199); the Saltwater Renewal with Relounge, which uses warm salt stones to soothe sore muscles and replenish the body with essential minerals ($199); and the Marine Purity Ritual with Relounge, a detoxifying body polish, wrap, and massage that concludes with a nutrient-rich body cream ($199). Guests can also choose from the Urban Renewal Facial with Oligoforce Face Mask, designed to deeply hydrate and restore radiance ($159), or the Phytomer-powered Eterna Lift facial for advanced anti-aging benefits ($199). Treatments are available daily and include access to the spa’s separate men’s and women’s dry saunas, as well as indoor and outdoor oceanfront relaxation lounges. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-4010; ondaraspa.com.

Sea Spa Miami at Loews Miami Beach Hotel Escape to this serene oceanfront spa inside Loews Miami Beach Hotel, where Miami Spa Months deals highlight rejuvenating treatments inspired by the sea. Guests can refresh with the Ocean Radiance Facial, featuring Eminence organic skincare, deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, a nourishing masque, serum application, and a relaxing facial massage to leave skin luminous and revitalized ($159). For a full-body treatment, book the Ocean Glow Escape, a Swedish massage paired with a hydrating Repêchage Seaweed Mask to ease tension and nourish the skin ($159), or the After Sun Rescue, which combines dry brushing, a rosemary oil scalp massage, and rich body butter to soothe and replenish sun-exposed skin ($159). The Tropical Renewal Ritual pairs a relaxation massage with an express facial for a two-hour head-to-toe reset ($199), while the Express Mini Glow offers a signature manicure and pedicure complete with nail shaping, cuticle care, exfoliation, and polish ($109). All Miami Spa Months treatments include access to the spa’s steam room and Jacuzzi. Treatments are available Monday through Friday and Sunday. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-200-1301; loewshotels.com.

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Miami Spa Months participants enjoy full access to The Palms Hotel & Spa during select hours. Provided by The Palms Hotel & Spa

The Palms Aveda Spa

Head to this tropical slice of paradise to melt away tension with the 80-minute Stress Fix Massage, complemented by warm stones and a collagen face mask ($199), or restore sun-stressed skin with the Intense Hydrating Facial, which includes an eye masque and LED therapy to boost hydration and soften the appearance of fine lines ($159). Guests can also opt for the Journey into Bliss Aveda Aroma Massage, featuring warm stones and a hydrating masque ($159). A complimentary mimosa caps off the experience. The specials are available Sunday through Friday, and Miami Spa Months participants enjoy full resort access from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including pool and beach privileges. 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-908-5460; thepalmsavedaspa.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach Choose from four exclusive Miami Spa Months experiences at this refined spa in the heart of South Beach: The Tropical Massage, featuring warm stones and hydrating coconut oil ($159); the Coconut Radiance Ritual, combining a coconut crème back scrub with a soothing massage ($159); the Summer Citrus Facial organic ritual with a cooling cryo massage ($159); or the Art Deco Manicure & Pedicure ($199). Every treatment includes access to the spa’s steam room, sauna, locker rooms, and relaxation lounge, plus complimentary valet parking, a welcome mocktail, and beach access with one chair and towel setup per guest. 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-276-4090; ritzcarlton.com.

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The Loews’ Bliss Beauty package includes a blowout, spa manicure, and spa pedicure. Provided by Loews Coral Gables Hotel

The Spa at Loews Coral Gables Hotel

Find a tranquil escape at this Coral Gables sanctuary with spa specials such as the Pure Bliss Massage ($159), a Swedish treatment enhanced with calming aromatherapy and nourishing oils; the Glow of Radiance Facial, designed to brighten and hydrate the skin ($159); and the Renewal Ritual, which combines a 50-minute relaxing massage with a 30-minute express facial featuring tropical extracts ($199). Guests can also indulge in the Bliss Beauty package, complete with a blowout, spa manicure, and spa pedicure ($199), or refresh sun-kissed skin with the It’s Glow Time Body Treatment, featuring a sugar scrub, custom massage, and hydrating SPF body lotion ($159). Every Miami Spa Months treatment includes rooftop pool access, discounted valet parking, and a complimentary glass of bubbly. 2950 Coconut Grove Dr., Miami; 786-772-7715; loewshotels.com.

Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Miami Beach

Indulge in South American-inspired healing rituals at this luxury spa, where, during Miami Spa Months, guests can unwind with treatments like the 60-minute Summer Centering Massage Ritual, which combines a personalized botanical inhalation, followed by a back exfoliation, a probiotic-rich Swedish massage, and a cleansing palo santo ritual to restore balance and relaxation ($199). Another option is the Hydration of the Bisses Facial, featuring luxurious Valmont products and a lymphatic facial massage designed to deeply hydrate and plump sun-exposed skin ($199). Wellness seekers can also choose from several Taja Drip IV therapies, including the Quick Drip ($109), Red Carpet IV ($159), Taja Drip ($159), and Sculpt & Quick Drip ($199). Massage and facial guests also get beach access and discounted valet parking after spa validation. Treatments are available every day except Saturdays. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com.