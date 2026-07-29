The 13 best hotels in Miami

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Miami has never had a shortage of great places to stay and visit. From historic beachfront icons and wellness-focused retreats to design-forward boutique properties centered on nightlife and celeb-spotting, the city offers accommodations for virtually every type of traveler.

Whether planning a family vacation, a romantic weekend, a golf getaway, or an adults-only escape, these 13 hotels deliver standout experiences in some of South Florida’s most striking neighborhoods. Get bookin’.

Bring the family for a luxury experience at Acqualina. Provided by Acqualina Resort

Best for Families

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Acqualina Resort & Residences

This Mediterranean-style fantasyland is what happens when family-minded accommodations meet luxury. With three-bedroom suites and the wildly charming AcquaMarine kids’ program — a phone-free, ocean-focused activity camp — even your toddler will feel like royalty. Families can also enjoy cornhole and beachside soccer, but when the little ones are building sandcastles and decoding marine biology, you can disappear into the spa for some R & R. 7875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.

Best Artsy Hotel

Arlo Wynwood

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Part boutique hotel, part creativity hub, Arlo Wynwood is where your inner artist checks in and your outer Instagrammer loses its mind. There’s a rooftop pool, courtyard cocktails, and striking murals to match the hotel’s surrounding neighborhood. Even the gym is good-looking here. Wyn Wyn, a Latin-Asian fusion spot from chef Amado Rodriguez, adds that much more flavor to the mix. 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6600; arlohotels.com.

Bring your golf bros to the Biltmore. Photo by Danny Roth

Best for Golf Bros

The Biltmore Hotel

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With palm trees, polo shirts, and a golf course that’s more storied than maybe even your grandpa’s war tales, the Biltmore is the place to perfect your swing and sip martinis in monogrammed slippers. Originally opened in 1926, this Coral Gables icon has Spanish-style charm, vintage swagger, and a pool that could host a synchronized swimming world championship. It’s old-school luxe without the dusty vibes-and primed to work on your handicap. The Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com.

Best for No-Nonsense Namaste

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

If your soul is screaming for a detox and your body wants a sea view, Carillon is your sanctuary. With a thermal hydrotherapy circuit, Bryte smart beds, oceanfront yoga, and an actual wellness concierge, it’s like your chakras booked their own vacation. You’ll find healthy eats, in-room fitness, and a spa that could make Gwyneth Paltrow cry tears of joy. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-319-9563; carillonhotel.com.

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The Delano is courting visitors once again after an extensive renovation. Provided by the Delano Miami Beach

Best Comeback Story

Delano Miami Beach

Few Miami hotels carry the cultural cachet of the Delano. Originally opened in 1947, the property helped cement Miami Beach’s reputation as one of America’s premier resort destinations. Then came its landmark 1995 reinvention, which transformed the hotel into a global hospitality trendsetter. Following an extensive restoration, the Delano is once again welcoming guests with airy guestrooms, sought-after poolside bungalows, beachfront access, and a pair of headline-grabbing restaurants. Mimi Kakushi brings its acclaimed Dubai-born Japanese concept to Miami, while Gigi Rigolatto delivers Italian Riviera glamour steps from the sand. It’s ideal for travelers wanting a property with history, style, and a buzzy new chapter to write. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-359-7409; delanohotels.com.

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The Stay and Play Paradise

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

If you came to Miami to turn up, consider this your personal paradise. Between the legendary LIV nightclub and Arkadia’s all-day poolside ragers, the Fontainebleau is an all-you-can-handle buffet of adult fun. In many ways, it’s a party that just happens to have beds. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com.

The historic Surf Club was a 1930s-era playground for the rich. Provided by the Four Seasons

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Best Historical Haven

Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

Before Miami became an international playground, the Surf Club was already pouring champagne for the world’s elite. Built in 1930 by tire magnate Harvey Firestone, the property welcomed everyone from royalty and Hollywood stars to Winston Churchill. Today, Four Seasons preserves that legacy with marble-clad suites, pristine pools, and an understated sense of luxury that never tries too hard. Come for the history, stay for the Champagne Bar. (Yes, there’s a Champagne Bar, y’all). 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 305-381-3333, fourseasons.com.

Good for the ‘Gram

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The Goodtime Hotel

Pastel everything, palm-printed walls, and a pool scene curated by Pharrell? This candy-coated dreamland may be Miami’s most photogenic playground. Bring a cute outfit and a backup battery pack. You’ve got content to create, and you have options. 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-687-0234; thegoodtimehotel.com.

Pups are welcome at the InterContinental, too. Provided by the InterContinental Miami

The Best Friend of Man’s Best Friend

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InterContinental Miami

For the jet-setting pet parent, InterContinental rolls out the plushest pawsible experience. There’s Baywalk access and oodles of pet perks when you book a stay. Among them: a curated gift box for you and your pet, a dog bed and bowls (upon request), a complimentary InterContinental dog bandana, and YumPup and Hola from Lola dog food. With fresh suites and an art-filled lobby built around a 70-ton marble sculpture, it’s business, beauty, and belly rubs under one roof. Bonus: every Wednesday, the property hosts a Paws Patio dog event. 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com.

Best for Beach Access

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

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Named New Times’ Best Hotel (Miami-Dade) for 2026, the Loews offers a front-row seat to the Miami Beach you know from postcards, TV shows, and films. The property recently underwent a $55 million renovation, with even pets reaping the benefits: fur babies get room service here, too. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1601; loewshotels.com.

Best Island Escape

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Minutes from downtown Miami, yet worlds away in atmosphere, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne occupies a five-mile barrier island framed by beaches, mangroves, and swaying palms. Newly refreshed rooms — amid a totally dazzling overall remodel — draw inspiration from the barrier island’s natural surroundings, while the resort’s signature experiences encourage guests to get out and explore. Add Mediterranean-inspired beachfront dining and one of South Florida’s most serene settings, and you’ve got a compelling case for leaving the mainland long behind. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4500; ritzcarlton.com.

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The pool at the Standard Spa is an adults-only playground. Photo by Adrian Gaut

Best for DINKs (Dual Income, No Kids)

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Located on Belle Isle, The Standard has perfected the art of the adults-only getaway at one of South Florida’s most celebrated spas. Enticing amenities include an indoor-outdoor hydrotherapy playground, arctic plunge pool, waterfall hot tub, and a packed schedule of yoga and wellness programming. Guest rooms feature private terraces, many with outdoor soaking tubs, while Lido Bayside Grill serves globally inspired fare overlooking Biscayne Bay. With no kids running through the hallways and a minimum check-in age of 21, it’s tailor-made for couples looking for that quiet weekend away…but not too far away. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com.

Best Bougie Option

St. Regis Bal Harbour

This hotel is the type of penthouse-level fantasy that might already be on your vision board. St. Regis Bal Harbour offers butler service and the kinds of perks you usually see in magazines or Instagram reels. Tranquility pool? Check. Oceanfront day villas with air conditioning and plush lounges? Absolutely. The only thing missing is a crown. (Though you’re probably bringing your own.) 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; marriott.com.