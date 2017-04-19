The Ten Best Fried Chicken in Miami

Photo by D. Reich

You love fried chicken so much you can't even read about it without developing a pestering craving. So you've been warned: The following list of the best, most outrageous, and utterly creative fried chicken in Miami might be difficult to read. There's also a chance it might influence tonight's dinner plans.

In the Magic City, fried chicken goes beyond the realm of Southern fare. Find iterations with Haitian, Cuban, and Korean influences alongside more traditional offerings. Some serve bird on the bone; others do not. Some provide wings; others only breast. Regardless of origin, method or style, this poultry all starts and ends the same way: butcher, season, batter, fry, eat, napkin. Here are the ten best fried chicken joints in town.

EXPAND Photo by Emily Codik

1. Joe's Takeaway

For those in the know, there's more than just seafood to be eaten at Joe's Take Away, the casual, to-go sibling of South Beach seafood staple Joe's Stone Crab. Unlike its pricier counterpart, Joe's Take Away has many, many inexpensive eats, including a tasty iteration of fried chicken. The half fried chicken, speckled with black pepper, has moist flesh that drips with juices and bursts into bits of brittle breading. Besides its succulence, the best part is it's only $5.95. If a craving strikes in August and September when Joe's Take Away is closed, head to the restaurant and order the chicken basket. It's the same bird — with the addition of coleslaw and chips — for four extra bucks.

Photo by Kristin Bjørnsen

2. Pack Supermarket

For nearly two decades, some of the best fried chicken in Miami has been made and sold inside a commissary and walk-up window in Little Haiti. At $2.25, snag a three-piece serving of drumsticks, the most cost-effective and flavorful morsel the bird offers. The recipe is simple: skin-on bird and hot oil. The chicken's skin bubbles and crisps and tightens into a crunchy shell that tastes like it's been triple-breaded. The secret? Frying the chicken in a similar fashion that Haitians use to fry pork. Don't forget the $1 side of crisp plantains.

Nashville hot sweetbread Photo by CandaceWest.com

3. Bird & Bone

Richard Hales' restaurant at the Confidante, Bird & Bone, is the definitive place in town for a plate of Nashville hot chicken. Hales' version is far less aggressive than the one found at Southern institutions like Prince's Hot Chicken Shack. He separates whole birds from their carcasses and then brines them in a simple salt solution that leaves every fiber, even those in the breast, as juicy as a ripe mango. The meat is seasoned with a blend of cayenne pepper, hot paprika, ground mustard, and garlic, The chicken is then placed on a bed of Zak the Baker bread, drizzled with Chinese hot mustard and local honey, and finished with slices of house-made pickles. With a crunchy outer shell and a moist and tender inside, the heat creeps up on you — it's a subtle tingle on the lips rather than a death-defying endeavor.

Courtesy of Sarsaparilla Club

4. Sarsaparilla Club

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's Sarsaparilla Club, the Top Chef couple's restaurant inside the Shelborne Wyndham Grand, is known for American-Inspired dim sum. If that's not already enough of a reason to dine, the restaurant offers a flavorful basket of fried chicken. The duo runs Root & Bone in New York City, supplying the city with fried chicken, biscuits and mac and cheese. At Sarsaparilla Club, a taste of the couple's Southern roots is portrayed in its fried chicken, which is served in a metal basket containing three to four large pieces of green curry fried chicken with kaffir lime powder, coriander, and toasted coconut ($23).

Courtesy of Cena by Michy

5. Michelle Bernstein's Fried Chicken at Sweet Liberty

So what if it's just a summertime special? The fried chicken by James Beard award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein and husband/partner David Martinez, is a highly anticipated, annual occasion. Find all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinners during the summer at Sweet Liberty. The chicken is marinated overnight in buttermilk, fresh tarragon, Dijon mustard, celery seed, and black pepper and then fried to perfection upon order, making it crisp, tasty, and extremely craveable, which explains why it makes an appearance nearly every year. For $38, diners get unlimited chicken, salad, coleslaw, biscuits, and dessert.

