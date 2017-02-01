Super Bowl LI: Six Essential Trader Joe's Items for Your Watch Party

EXPAND Trader Joe's chips Photo by Nicole Cornella

The Miami Dolphins didn't make it to Super Bowl LI, but that doesn't mean the parties won't happen. Super Bowl Sunday is upon us. Though almost every watering hole will host a viewing party, there's nothing better than kicking back at home with a few cold ones, friends, and family in front of the big-screen.

So how do you bring the tailgate to your living room? Easy: Trader Joe's. Think chips, endless dips, hot dogs, pizza, beer, and a plethora of other treats. Here's a list of everything you can find at TJ's to create the ultimate Super Bowl feast.

EXPAND Trader Joe's salsa Photo by Nicole Cornella

1. Chips, Veggies, and Dips

Trader Joe's has a seemingly endless stockpile of dips perfect for veggies and chips for all-game noshing. Grab baby carrots, celery, and cut peppers for artichoke jalapeño dip ($3.49), roasted pecan and blue cheese dip ($3.69), or any of the many hummus options such as horseradish, sriracha, or traditional. There is also no shortage of tortilla chips and salsas. Check out the cold case for fresh salsa varieties ($2.99) such as medium homestyle, serrano fresco, or mild pico de gallo. The chip aisle also offers jarred options. Ridge-cut potato chips go great in a bowl right next to some bacon cheddar ranch dip ($2.99) or caramelized onion dip ($2.99).

EXPAND Trader Joe's beer Photo by Nicole Cornella

2. Beer

You can't watch football without beer. Trader Joe's offers a variety of craft brews and specialty beers alongside everyday favorites. Grab a six-pack to take to your friend's place, or select from single bottles to create a variety. Find staples such as Corona, Heineken, Yuengling, and Blue Moon, or try a local brew such as Key West Sunset Ale or Monk in the Trunk.

EXPAND Trader Joe's frozen appetizers Photo by Nicole Cornella

3. Appetizers and Chicken Wings

Trader Joe's is known for its frozen-foods aisle, stocked with everything you need to entertain. It saves time, money, energy, and, most important, a messy kitchen. Mini beef or chicken tacos ($4.99), party-size meatballs ($4.79), mac 'n' cheese balls ($3.69), mozzarella cheese sticks ($3.99), corn dogs, and many other items are easy to pop in the oven and set out on a tray. Chicken wings may be the number one football food out there, but who has the time to make those from scratch? TJ's has you covered with its hot and spicy wings. Just don't forget the blue cheese dip.

EXPAND Trader Joe's pizza Photo by Nicole Cornella

4. Pizza

On a football Sunday, if it isn't wings, it's usually pizza being delivered at halftime. Located in the frozen-food aisle, the selection of pizzas ranges from a traditional margherita ($3.99) to barbecue chicken and roasted vegetable. Impress guests with the burrata, arugula, and prosciutto flatbread ($4.99) or the mushroom and black-truffle flatbread ($4.49).

EXPAND Trader Joe's meats Photo by Nicole Cornella

5. Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, and Sausage

Because Miamians are lucky enough to live in a warmer climate for the game, there's always the option of a backyard barbecue. Grab some go-to grilling meats such as packaged hot dogs, hamburger patties, and a variety of sausage options, such as tomato-basil chicken sausage ($5.49) and spicy Italian vino-and-formaggio chicken sausage ($5.49).

EXPAND Trader Joe's cheese Photo by Nicole Cornella

6. Salami and Cheese

Tailgates don't require a fancy charcuterie display, but some simple cheese served alongside pepperoni and salami goes a long way. Try the "A Real Crowd Cheeser" package: an assortment of Colby Jack, Swiss, cheddar, and pepper Jack sliced and ready to eat. Grab a few trays, as well as some peppered salami ($5.99), Italian dry salami ($4.99), and sliced pepperoni ($3.29). Don't forget the crackers.

Make Your Own

While Trader Joe's has just about everything you need to create a great tailgate spread without messing up the kitchen, it also offers all the ingredients you need to make some football-favorite dishes. Check out Trader Joe's website for game-day recipes such as chili, barbecued chicken nachos, and five-layer dip, which you can make by simply shopping at TJ's and avoiding the supermarket hustle.

