Steak and BJ Day Is Today: How to Celebrate

Steak and Blowjob Day is a thing, people. And it's today.

The "holiday" was founded on the assumption that men have gone all-out February 14 for Valentine's Day and are deserving of a bit of reciprocity.

Steak and Blowjob Day has its very own website with a store that sells items such as mugs and "steak and BJ" boxers.

The premise is that after Valentine's Day, men feel "a tad left out. They’re just too proud or too embarrassed to admit it." So instead of talking about feelings, they made their own holiday. From the website:



March 14th henceforth became “Steak and Blowjob Day.” Simple, effective and self explanatory. No cards, no flowers, no special nights on the town; the name explains it all: just a steak and a BJ. That’s it.

Before you get in a tizzy over this made-up holiday, think it through. After all, a little steak and a BJ never hurt anyone.

Red the Steakhouse's Peter Vauthy suggests sharing a beautiful Angus rib eye ($59) that's been dry-aged 42 days. After dinner, the chef recommends the couple adjourn to a quiet spot on the beach (or a nice hotel room) to celebrate the better part of the day.

And let's face it: Although you could get all dressed up and invite your guy to Edge Steak & Bar for a grain-fed Angus Creekstone Farms New York strip ($49), you could probably just grill a hunk of Costco meat and be considered the most amazing person on the planet.

This silly evening, however, has a pretty serious upside to it. The Steak and BJ website offers the ability to send a formal invitation to the man of honor via email for a charitable contribution to help fight breast cancer. For every donation you make ($10 is suggested), 80 percent goes to Coppafeel, a charity formed to raise breast awareness and fight cancer.

If you're our of practice in the fine art of cooking a steak (or anything else), here's a helpful NSFW video: