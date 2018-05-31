Mother-Daughter Duo Opens Vegan Commercial Kitchen to Help Startups

If you've ever wanted to whip up your own magical vegan delights but have a kitchen the size of a crawlspace, you're now in luck. Mother-daughter duo Martha Arango and Daniela Ochoa have opened My Vgan Kitchen, an entirely plant-based professional space where culinarians can create.

"We were inspired by seeing many people wanting to start their business and there not being a 100 percent vegan commercial kitchen nearby," Arango says. "We already manufacture vegan food products and have space for other people. Why not help the community grow by having more products available?"

The kitchen is located at 2954 W. 84th St., Hialeah, and rates run from $12 to $18 an hour depending upon needs. It's designed for caterers, chefs, restaurants, and entrepreneurs.