Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Free Doughnuts, Bottomless Guacamole, and Irma Discounts

Hurricane Irma is gone, and recovery has begun. Many of us have spent the past few days cleaning up debris, moving fallen trees, and anxiously awaiting power restoration.

Through it all, restaurants and bars were among the first establishments to reopen, welcoming customers with air conditioning, warm meals, cold drinks, and free Wi-Fi.

Many neighborhood joints are offering Hurricane Irma specials, from free doughnuts to donation meals, to benefit victims this weekend. Here are some shops, restaurants, and bars to add to your post-hurricane plans.

Fujifilmgirl

Free Doughnuts at Federal Donuts. The Wynwood doughnut shop reopens Friday, September 15, and is giving away a free hot, fresh doughnut for each coffee purchased (while supplies last). The promo runs through Sunday, September 17. Sister restaurant Dizengoff also reopens. 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com.

Photo via Facebook

Caribbean Night at Casa Brasolin. This Friday, September 15, enjoy food and drink specials during a Caribbean-themed soiree. Expect a performance by local reggae artist Gershi. Doors open at 5 p.m. 21 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-934-3284; casabrasolin.com.

Courtesy of Bodega

Mexican Independence Day at Bodega. Head to Bodega in South Beach for air conditioning, $5 margaritas, DJ performances, and a guacamole bar. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14 at 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Cantina La Veinte

Mexican Independence Day at Cantina La Veinte. Friday, September 15, Cantina La Veinte will host an all-day Mexican Independence Day celebration, sponsored by Maestro Dobel tequila, with specially priced tequila drinks. 465 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mondrian South Beach

The Beach Is Back Happy Hour at Mondrian. To welcome residents back to South Beach, the Mondrian will host a locals' sunset happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 15. All proceeds from the bar's signature cocktail will be donated to hurricane-relief efforts. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1500; mondrian-miami.com.

EXPAND First responders and utility workers receive a free ice cream with valid ID. Courtesy of Hoffman's Chocolate

Sweet Specials at Hoffman's Chocolates. Hoffman's Chocolates will offer free ice cream to first responders and utility workers with valid ID through Sunday, September 17. First responders will receive a free regular-size cup or cone of ice cream (two scoops) with their choice of one topping. Everyone else can swing by any of the nine locations for a buy-one-get-one-free special valid through Friday, September 15. 3341 Sheridan St., Hollywood; 954-962-5972; hoffmans.com.



EXPAND Courtesy of Matador Room

Discounts at the Edition. With a Florida driver's license, receive 15 percent off your check at Market at the Edition, Matador Room, and Matador Terrace. There will also be free ice skating and $10 Absolut drinks at Basement. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-747-8742; editionhotels.com.

Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Free Coffee and Brunch Cocktail at Nikki Beach. Through Saturday, September 16, enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee along with free Wi-Fi at Cafe Nikki. This Sunday, September 16, the beach club’s brunch will offer one complimentary cocktail to each guest who brings canned goods, hygiene products, diapers, or toiletries, which will be donated to those affected by Hurricane Irma. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.

Photo via Maya's Grill

Half-Priced Meals at Maya's Grill. In addition to providing free Wi-Fi for customers, the restaurant is offering half-priced meals for all Miami-Dade and Broward residents with a valid ID until Monday, September 18. In addition, first responders and uniformed officials can snag a complimentary meal through Friday, September 15. 809 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach; 305-538-0058; mayatapasgrill.com.

Courtesy of Finnegan's Way

Chill and Charge on Ocean Drive. Twelve of Ocean Drive's bars and restaurants are participating in Chill and Charge, which allows Miami Beach residents to get ice and water and charge electronic devices for free. Restaurants participating include Finnegan’s Way, Havana 1957, the Carlyle Hotel, Clevelander Sports Bar, Ocean’s Ten, Mango’s Tropical Café, Caffe Milano, the Pelican Café, Larios on the Beach, News Café, Wet Willie's, and TGIFridays. Bring your own container for free ice and water. You must be a Miami Beach resident with a valid ID. This offer is good daily from 2 to 4 p.m. until power is restored in Miami Beach.

EXPAND Courtesy of Via Emilia 9

Half-Priced Lunch at Via Emilia 9. The Miami Beach Italian restaurant offers locals 50 percent off the entire lunch menu all season long. 1120 15th St., Miami Beach; 786- 216-7150; viaemilia9.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of My Ceviche

Donations at My Ceviche and Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen. Both restaurants have partnered with Feeding South Florida and will donate 50 percent of proceeds from all locations to the organization Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17. myceviche.com and zuukkitchen.com.

