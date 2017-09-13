Miami Restaurants Offering Free Wi-Fi After Hurricane Irma UPDATED

Hurricane Irma has left millions of Florida residents without electricity. According to Florida Power & Light, service should be restored by Sunday.

That's the good news. The bad news is that your cell phone is likely useless by now without a charge or internet.

Luckily, there are some Miami restaurants offering free Wi-Fi to customers. If you're still without electricity or internet at home, head to one of these places to get information, do work, or simply surf the web with a cold (or hot) beverage in hand.

180 Degrees at the DRB. 501 NE First Ave., Miami; gastronomyredefined.com

American Social.690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.

Both the Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations are open with free Wi-Fi.

The Arketekt by Aficionados. 1200 Brickell Bay Dr. Ste.107, MIami; 786-427-6166; thearketekt.com

Baby Jane. 500 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-803-8004; babyjanemiami.com. Open noon until 3 a.m. with cocktails and Wi-Fi.

Ball and Chain. 513 SW 8th St.; Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com

Batch Gastropub. 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com. Offering charging and Wi-Fi to guests.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com. The brewery opens at noon. Wednesday is "Wing-It Wednesday" with 25-cent wings from 3 to 7 p.m.

Brio Tuscan Grille. The Falls Miami. 8888 SW 136 St., Miami; 305-234-0012. All Brio locations are open and offer free WiFi including Westfield Broward Mall, Shops at Pembroke Gardens, Gulfstream Park, The Falls, and Dolphin Mall,

The Butcher Shop. 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com

Candela Gastrobar. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-360-5569. The Peruvian eatery, located in Mary Brickell Village, offers lunch, dinner, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Cheeseburger Baby. 1505 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-7300; cheeseburgerbaby.net. Miami Beach and Little River locations offer Wi-Fi.

Coyo Taco. 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar. 169 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-360-4026; cremagourmet.com. This Coral Gables coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner.

Dr. Limon. 13766 SW 84th St,, Miami; 305-382-9204; doctorlimon.com. Miami Lakes and Kendall locations are open with Wi-Fi.

Fritz & Franz Bierhaus. 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; bierhaus.cc

Gramps. 176 NW 24th St., Miami. 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Gramps will be open by 11 a.m. Wednesday with Wi-Fi and air conditioning.

GreenStreet Cafe. 3468 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-444-0244; greenstreetcafe.net.

House of Roots Miami Kava. 3930 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-456-0018; miamikava.com. Open with free Wi-Fi.

Jacks Miami. 2426 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-5507; jacksmiami.com. Jacks offers Italian cuisine, a full bar, and free Wi-Fi.

Kiji Cuzco. 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami. 305-299-5004; wynwood5thave.com/kiji-cuzco. This Wynwood spot offers free Wi-Fi.

Maya's Grill. 809 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach; 305-538-0058; mayatapasgrill.com. In addition to free Wi-Fi for customers, the restaurant is offering hal-priced meals for all Miami-Dade and Broward residents with an ID until Monday, September 18. In addition, first responders and uniformed officials will eat a complimentary meal intul September 15.

My Ceviche. South Miami, Brickell, and Midtown locations have Wi-Fi.

Naked Taco. 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8455; nakedtacomiami.com. Tacos, tequila, and Wi-Fi.

Nautilus Hotel. 1825 Collins Ave.; Miami Beach; 305-503-5700; sixtyhotels.com/hotel/nautilus

The Miami Beach resort is offering free Wi-Fi and 20% off food in the Cabana Club. Also the hotel has a resident rate of $99 a night post-Irma.

Palm Court in the Design District. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-722-7100; miamidesigndistrict.net. Free Wi-Fi at Palm Court.

Panther Coffee. 2390 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-677-3952; panthercoffee.com. According to Leticia Pollock, the Wynwood flagship has Wi-Fi. The Sunset Harbour location got power back this morning and opened Wednesday at 9 a.m. The Coconut Grove Panther is still without electricity but is selling cold brew (no Wi-Fi).

Pasion del Cielo. 100 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables. 305-448-0007; pasiondelcielo.com.

Pincho Factory. 4950 W. 12th Ave.; Hialeah; 786-409-2818; pinchofactory.com. The following locations are open and have WiFi: Bird Rd., Hialeah, and Pembroke Pines.

Red the Steakhouse. 19 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-3668; redthesteakhouse.com.

The bar at Red will open at 4 p.m.

Rumors Bar & Grill. 2426 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 954-565-8851, rumorsbarwiltonmanors.com

Starbucks. Some locations, including Miami Shores, are open, while others remain closed due to power outages. Visit Starbucks.com for information on your local shop.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. In addition to free Wi-Fi, Yardbird is opening at 8:30 a.m. for the rest of the week.

Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen. 1250 S Miami Ave #105, Miami; 305-200-3145