Thanksgiving 2017: Miami Restaurant Guide

If you're avoiding exasperated travelers and family drama this Thanksgiving by staying home, you'll be happy to learn there are plenty of restaurants offering turkey dinner right here in balmy South Florida. Reservations are strongly suggested, and prices don't include tax and tip in most cases.

Beach Bar at the Newport Pier. Celebrate Thanksgiving at this popular pier restaurant. Turkey dinner includes stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, and a choice of pumpkin or apple pie. Dinner costs $24.95 per person. 16501 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-957-1110; beachbarnewportpier.com.

EXPAND Chef Richard Hales honors Thanksgiving with his Texas toast open-faced turkey sandwich. courtesy of Bird & Bone

Bird & Bone. Head to the Confidante's spot for a Texas toast open-faced turkey sandwich ($16). Available only on Black Friday, the sandwich is a mix of Thanksgiving favorites, including turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, and Brussels sprouts, topped with cranberry sauce. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.



BLT Steak. A three-course prix fixe includes appetizers such as shaved Brussels sprouts salad with goat cheese, stuffed dates, and bacon gastrique; and pumpkin crab bisque garnished with spiced croutons and pine nuts. Entrées offer a choice of turkey roulade with almond, date, and chorizo stuffing or roast lamb shank served with delicate squash and pomegranate relish. Family-style servings of cornbread, mac and cheese, collard greens, and roasted Brussels sprouts complete the meal. For dessert, there's pecan pie topped with caramel cream or sweet potato flan with dulce de leche meringue. Dinner costs $80 per person and will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. The Berkeley Shore Hotel, 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami.

BLT Prime. Enjoy a buffet-style selection of cheeses, charcuterie, salads, breads, and seafood, as well as carving stations and pasta selections. Main courses include roasted Virginia turkey served with citrus-scented cranberry sauce, chicken apple sausage and chestnut stuffing, rosemary giblet gravy, creamy whipped potatoes, and roasted Brussels sprouts with smoked bacon and local honey. There will also be roast prime rib of beef prepared with a roasted-garlic/red-wine jus and served with creamed spinach and glazed carrots, as well as apple-braised pork belly marinated in an apple-cider jus and paired with sweet potatoes with amaretto cookies and marshmallows. Other options are Skuna Bay salmon with melted leeks, dill, grain mustard, broccolini, red pepper, and lemon, as well as pasta dishes such as fusilli with tomatoes or pesto sauce and orecchiette with peas, bacon, and Parmesan cream. Desserts are apple pie, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, almond torte, and chocolate cake. Dinner costs $98 per adult and $39 per child aged 5 to 12. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com/blt-prime/miami.

The Dutch. Chef Andrew Carmellini's modern American bistro will serve dishes such as cider-brined turkey, whipped Yukon potatoes, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and rutabaga, turkey leg stuffing, and cranberry sauce with gravy. Desserts include cinnamon apple pie with vanilla ice cream, sweet potato doughnuts with marshmallow compote, and pecan pie with cranberry compote and maple ice cream. The regular à la carte menu will also be available. Reservations are encouraged. Dinner is served from 1 to 9 p.m. W South Beach Hotel, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3112; thedutchmiami.com.

Turkey roulade at Icebox Cafe South Beach. Icebox Cafe South Beach

Icebox Cafe South Beach. The Thanksgiving Day dinner special features frisée aux lardons, turkey roulade, stuffing with wild mushrooms and pork sausage, gravy with applewood-smoked bacon and caramelized cipollini onions, lemon-scented roasted Brussels sprouts with tossed pecans, sweet potato casserole, homemade cranberry sauce, cornbread, and a choice of slice of pie. Wine pairings will be available for purchase. Dinner costs $48 per person and is available beginning at 4 p.m. 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.

Kiki on the River. The Thanksgiving menu includes roast turkey with a cranberry/pineapple sauce, stuffing with chorizo and herbs, slow-roasted pork belly, and butternut squash with marshmallow brûlée. Dessert is a slice of pumpkin pie. Dinner costs $39 per person and is available beginning at 5:30 p.m. 450 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-502-9244; kikiontheriver.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Kitchen 305

Kitchen 305. Kitchen 305 will offer a buffet with a carving station featuring fresh oven-roasted turkey, ham, roast prime rib, and salmon with dill sauce. Sides are seven-grain wild rice, herbed sage, chestnut stuffing, and maple-glazed root vegetables. Old-fashioned pumpkin pie, key lime pie, and wild cherry strudel are for dessert. The buffet, available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., costs $45 per adult and $25 per child aged 6 to 12; children aged 5 or younger eat free. 16701 Collins Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-749-2110; newportbeachsideresort.com/kitchen-305.

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. The restaurant will serve a multicourse Thanksgiving meal with dishes such as cordero served with pumpkin and potatoes, and holiday-inspired offerings such as hanging turkey salad topped with sweet potato chutney and green apple. Dinner costs $95 per person, and a limited à la carte menu will also be available. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5610; faena.com.

Lure Fishbar. Thanksgiving dinner includes roasted organic turkey accompanied by Spanish sausage and chestnut stuffing, purple cabbage cranberry slaw, and whipped Yukon Gold potatoes with gravy. Desserts include butternut squash turmeric pie with pecan brittle, and eggnog whiskey ice cream. Dinner costs $68 per person and is available from 5 to 9 p.m. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

EXPAND Turkey leg roulade Courtesy of Meat Market Miami Beach

Meat Market Miami Beach. Thanksgiving à la carte specials will be offered in addition to the regular dinner menu. Dishes include turkey leg roulade stuffed with sourdough, quinoa, Spanish chorizo, roasted corn, and cranberry and ginger chutney ($32), and sous-vide turkey breast with vanilla pumpkin purée, roasted cauliflower, and short-rib sour-cherry marmalade ($35). Dinner is available from 5 p.m. to midnight. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net.

Meraki Greek Bistro. The menu includes Greek honey-glazed ham served with pumpkin purée and old-fashioned chestnut phyllo puffs; turkey with pumpkin purée, turkey stuffing, and homemade turkey gravy; and roasted beef roll with pumpkin purée, fluffy potatoes, and cheese croquettes. For dessert, there's double chocolate mousse or chocolate lava cake. The price includes a holiday cocktail. Dinner costs $45 per person. 42 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-773-1535; merakibistro.com.

Nautilus Cabana Club. This Mediterranean-inspired Thanksgiving buffet includes seafood ceviche, meze, and antipasti such as hummus, eggplant dip, tzatziki, pickled vegetables, roasted sweet peppers, cold cuts, and assorted cheeses. The carving station will feature roast turkey with wild mushroom stuffing, cranberry preserves, and rosemary au jus. Desserts include pumpkin pie, sticky toffee pudding cake, dark chocolate walnut caramel pie, cranberry and blueberry tart, tres leches, tiramisu, and assorted mini fruit tarts. Dinner costs $55 per person and is available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305- 503-5700; nautiluscabanaclub.com.

Pao by Paul Qui. Chef Paul Qui’s Asian-fusion restaurant will serve roasted squash salad with Ibérico and goat feta cheese, followed by deep-fried turkey with Japanese sweet potato purée and charred corn ragout. Dinner costs $95 per person, and a limited à la carte menu will also be available. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com.

Pullman Miami Hotel. Head to this European-style hotel for Thanksgiving lunch or dinner including roast turkey, purple mashed potatoes with gravy, and steamed vegetables. The cost is $25 per person. 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami; 877-914-5469; accorhotels.com.

Rusty Pelican. A special menu begins with butternut squash/blackened shrimp soup, and salad with endive and rocket arugula, spiced candied walnuts, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette. Entrées include maple-roasted turkey with cornbread-and-apple-sausage stuffing, cranberry jelly, and grilled baby carrots with chipotle sweet potatoes and toasted pistachios; bacon-wrapped scallops with black rice, foie gras mousse, and chorizo emulsion; and pineapple-glazed pork with manchego-cheese-and-rosemary polenta and cilantro corn relish. End on a sweet note with bourbon apple pie and pumpkin spice ice cream for dessert. Dinner costs $70 per person and is available beginning at 6 p.m. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.

Trade the hot kitchen for a cool ocean breeze at Smith & Wollensky. Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky Miami Beach. The restaurant will offer a traditional buffet-style Thanksgiving feast, with roasted pumpkin soup, chopped salad, and herb-roasted turkey breast with sausage and cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish, and giblet gravy. Desserts include pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream, apple tart served warm with vanilla ice cream, and pecan pie with vanilla ice cream. Dinner costs $55 per adult and $25 per child aged 12 or younger. 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-2800; smithandwollensky.com.

Stiltsville Fish Bar. A special three-course family-style meal will begin with Brussels sprout leaf salad and smoked Okeechobee fish dip. Main courses include choice of Atlantic sea-salt-roasted whole fish; bay-leaf-and-citrus-crusted fried turkey with Stiltsville hot sauce; and grilled pumpkin with cayenne-toasted seeds, goat cheese cream, and pickled onion. Desserts choices are apple custard pie with mascarpone ice cream and coconut key lime pie with a coconut graham cracker crust, whipped cream, and fresh key lime. Dinner costs $65 per adult and $25 per child aged 12 or younger. Reservations are required for seatings at noon, 2, 4, and 6 p.m. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com.

StripSteak by Michael Mina. An American turkey dinner, served family-style, features rosemary-roasted turkey breast and Beaujolais-braised turkey legs served with country stuffing; hunter-style gravy made with mushrooms, tomato, and garlic; butter-whipped golden potatoes; crisp Brussels sprouts with Florida orange; and roasted coriander-scented carrots. Dinner costs $75 per person and is available from 5 to 11 p.m. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com.

Vida. A Thanksgiving buffet includes carved roast turkey breast and stuffed turkey roulade, fall vegetables, maple butter, truffled Parmesan creamed spinach, crispy artichokes, roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, buttermilk mashed potatoes, corn bread and chicken sausage stuffing, traditional gravy, cranberry and Grand Marnier compote, port wine jus, and wild mushroom horseradish cream. For dessert, try bourbon pecan/pumpkin orange cranberry cheesecake and spiced carrot cake. Dinner costs $59 for adults and $29.50 for children aged 12 or younger and is available from 1 to 9 p.m. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. The Yardbird turkey plate comes with turkey, giblet gravy, and cranberry sauce. Sides include sweet potato casserole with marshmallow flambé, crisp Brussels sprouts with cornbread croutons and bacon, and Mama’s biscuit stuffing with melted leeks. Prices range from $16 to $25. 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com.

