Miami Spice 2018: Here's the Full List of Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice returns this August with prix fixes at some of the finest restaurants for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner.
Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30 and is returning for its 17th year, is designed to encourage visitors and locals to explore new restaurants and visit old favorites by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps many eateries survive Miami's summer slump, when attendance drops as locals flock to cooler climes and tourists opt for European destinations.
So far, 206 restaurants have signed on to participate in Miami Spice, down from 2017's 236 eateries. Twenty-four new restaurants will join the promotion, including Planta, Chotto Matte, Habitat Miami Beach, Palat, and Azabu. Returning favorites include Scarpetta, Edge Steak & Bar, Red the Steakhouse, and Palme d'Or.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
For the first time ever, Miami Spice will participate with Slow Food Miami, the local nonprofit that recognizes restaurants and businesses that practice sustainability and authenticity in their food and beverage programs. The Spice website will note the restaurants that have earned Slow Food's Snail of Approval.
Also returning is the Miami Spice mashup series, where participating chefs collaborate on menus featuring their respective Spice dishes. The first dinner in the series sees chef Patrick Ochs from the Strand Bar & Grill at the Carillon Miami Beach Wellness Resort (6801 Collins Ave.) host Diego Oka (La Mar by Gastón Acurio) and Michael Beltran (Ariete) for a special dinner Thursday, June 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $75 (excluding tax and tip) and must be purchased in advance via eventbrite.com.
The official 2018 Miami Spice website, ilovemiamispice.com, lists the participating restaurants and sample menus. Here's the full lineup of participants:
- 26 Sushi & Tapas
- 5300 Chop House
- 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
- Addikt at the W Miami
- The Alley
- Alter
- Anacapri Italian Restaurant
- Area 31
- Ariete
- Artisan Beach House
- Atlantikos
- Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room
- Azabu
- Babylon Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar
- Bagatelle Miami
- Bahia
- Bâoli Miami
- Bar Collins
- Barsecco
- The Bazaar by José Andrés
- Bazaar Mar by José Andrés
- Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
- Biella Ristorante
- Bird & Bone
- BLT Prime
- Blue Collar
- Blue Matisse
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
- Boulud Sud
- Bourbon Steak
- Brasserie Brickell Key
- Brasserie Central
- BrickTop's
- Brisa New American Bistro
- Bulla Gastrobar
- Byblos Miami
- Café Catula
- Cafe Prima Pasta
- Cafe Roval
- Caffe Vialetto
- Caña
- Cantina Beach
- Cantina La Veinte
- The Capital Grille
- Casa Faena
- Cecconi’s Miami Beach
- Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Chotto Matte
- Christy's
- Cibo Wine Bar
- Cipriani
- Coco Bambu
- Corsair Kitchen & bar
- Crudos Fusion Art
- Crust
- Devon Seafood + Steak
- Diez y Seis
- Dolce
- Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
- Drunken Dragon
- The Dutch
- Earls Kitchen + Bar
- Edge Steak & Bar
- El Cielo Miami
- Essensia
- Estefan Kitchen
- Estiatorio Milos
- Fifi's On The Beach
- Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz
- Fogo de Chão
- Fontana
- Fooq's Miami
- The Forge
- Forte dei Marmi
- Gianni’s At The Villa
- Gili's Beach Club
- GK Bistronomie
- Graziano’s
- The Grill on the Alley
- Habitat Miami Beach
- Hakkasan
- Il Mulino NY
- Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
- Jaya
- Juvia
- Katsuya
- Kitchen 305
- Komodo
- Kyu
- La Mar by Gastón Acurio
- La Moderna Miami
- La Palma Ristorante & Bar
- La Riviera
- La Rue Bistronomie
- La Terraza Café & Bar
- Larios on the Beach
- Le Zoo
- Le Bouchon Du Grove
- Leynia
- Lightkeepers
- Lima
- Lobster Bar Sea Grille
- Los Fuegos
- LT Steak & Seafood
- Lure Fishbar
- Malibu Farm
- M House Miami
- Marion
- Mariposa Restaurant at Neiman Marcus
- Matador Room
- MayFair Kitchen
- Meat Market
- Mira Five Stars
- MesaMar Seafood Table
- Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
- Miranda Cuisine & Bar
- Mondrian Caffé
- Morton's The Steakhouse
- Market at Edition
- Mr. Chow
- NaiYaRa
- Nautilus Cabana Club
- Neomi's Grill
- New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
- Nikki Beach
- Novecento
- Obra Kitchen Table
- Oliver's Bistro
- Ortanique on the Mile
- Palat
- Palme d'Or
- Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge
- Pao by Paul Qui
- Paon Eatery
- Pascal's On Ponce
- Peacock Garden Bistro
- Perricone's Marketplace & Cafe
- Pied à Terre
- Pisco y Nazca
- Plant Miami
- Planta
- PM Fish & Steak House
- Prime Fish
- Prime Italian
- Pubbelly Noodle Bar
- Pubbelly Sushi
- Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
- R House
- Red, the Steakhouse
- Rooftop at E11Even
- Rusty Pelican
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
- Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
- Scarpetta
- Seasons 52
- Seaspice
- Shula’s 347 Grill
- Shula's Steak 2
- Shula’s Steak House, The Original
- Skorpios
- Smith & Wollensky
- Social Club
- Soul Tavern
- Soyka
- Spiga
- Strada in the Grove
- The Strand Bar & Grill
- StripSteak by Michael Mina
- Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
- Sushi Garage
- SushiSamba Miami Beach
- Swine Southern Table & Bar
- Talavera Cocina Mexicana
- Tamara’s Bistro
- Tanuki Miami
- Texas de Brazil Miami Beach
- Toro Toro
- The Tuck Room
- Tuyo at Miami Culinary Institute
- Two Chefs
- Umi Sushi & Sake Bar
- Upland
- Villa Azur
- Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
- Zest
- Zucca Restaurant
- Zuma Miami
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!