Miami Spice 2018: Here's the Full List of Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice returns this August with prix fixes at some of the finest restaurants for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and brunch and $39 for dinner.

Spice, which runs August 1 through September 30 and is returning for its 17th year, is designed to encourage visitors and locals to explore new restaurants and visit old favorites by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps many eateries survive Miami's summer slump, when attendance drops as locals flock to cooler climes and tourists opt for European destinations.