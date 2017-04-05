menu

Meraki Serves Affordable and Authentic Greek Fare in Downtown Miami

Meraki Serves Affordable and Authentic Greek Fare in Downtown Miami

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Valeria Nekhim Lease
A taste of Greece in downtown Miami at Meraki.
A A

"Meraki" is a term Greeks use to describe doing something with soul, creativity, and love. It entails putting a little of yourself into whatever you do, and that's precisely what owner Alex Karavias did with Meraki Greek Bistro (142 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-773-1535), which debuted several months ago. It's always been his dream to open an authentic Greek restaurant, so he and his wife renovated an intimate space in an alley hidden in downtown Miami.

"We want people to come here on any random day and be able to find exactly what they would in Greece," says Karavias, who was born in Greece. The restaurant's executive chef, Giannis Kotsos, is also a Greek native and helmed the kitchen at the now-defunct Kouzina in midtown. Prior to coming to Miami, the toque owned and operated eateries in his homeland for more than 20 years. His dishes are rooted in traditional Hellenic cuisine, and the accompanying wine list is also predominantly Greek.

Karavias believes Greek culture and cuisine are all about inclusivity, which is why main courses at Meraki don't exceed $17. The atmosphere is casual, with the requisite white-and-Aegean-blue decor and a charming taverna-style patio in an alleyway lined with other intimate eateries. A bonus is that Meraki offers three hours of parking at the adjacent Miami Tower for only $1.

New Times recently sampled a few dishes.

Cheese saganaki
Cheese sakanaki ($7.99) is a staple of Greek cuisine, and it's no wonder it's one of the most popular items at Meraki. The flambéed Gruyere cheese is truly mouthwatering.

Greek "nachos"
While pregnant, Karavias' wife was craving nachos and ventured to make her own version with ingredients from the couple's fridge. The Greek "nachos" ($4.99) consist of crisp pita triangles topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, dill, and a creamy yogurt-feta sauce that's utterly delicious. Meraki's iteration of the famous appetizer is considerably lighter and healthier. It's kind of like a Greek salad, but the pita and feta sauce make this starter even more exciting.

Souvlaki platter
The souvlaki platter ($34.99) is something to behold. The main can easily feed four or five hungry people and features three types of meat on skewers: lamb, chicken, and pork. Some of the chicken is wrapped with bacon for an extra kick. There's also plenty of grilled and fresh vegetables, house-made Greek fries seasoned with salt and oregano, pita, and two dipping sauces. One is a classic tzatziki and the second is a richer, mayonnaise- based sauce. This sizable dish is the restaurant's signature, and it's sure to please any meat lover.

Meraki Greek Bistro is open daily for lunch and dinner.

Valeria Nekhim Lease
Valeria Nekhim was born in the Ukraine and raised in Montreal — a city famous for its year-round farmers’ markets and multicultural cuisine. Inspired by the amazing food around her, Valeria started the column "Val's Bites" for her college newspaper. It highlighted affordable eats for students and cemented her love affair with food writing. After graduating with a degree in journalism, Valeria moved to Manhattan, another culinary capital, where she ate her way through the entire city. Romance brought her to Miami in 2013, and a month into her move, she began writing for Miami New Times’ food blog. As someone who grew up idolizing food critics, Valeria is grateful for the opportunity to be a restaurant reviewer. That said, her favorite part of the job is stepping inside the world of chefs and restaurateurs and learning their stories. When she's not cooking, eating, thinking/writing about food, Valeria can be found dreaming about designer shoes and trips to the Amalfi Coast.
Meraki Greek Bistro
142 SE First Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

786-773-1535

merakigreekbistro.net

