Wynwood Is Zika-Free, Scott Announces; Dine Out Wynwood Day Planned

Just a few weeks ago, demonstrators protested naled spraying in Wynwood. Photo by Karli Evans

Gov. Rick Scott visited the former epicenter of the Zika virus Monday morning to announce that the area is now Zika-free and that a Dine Out Wynwood day will be held September 30 to bring back business to the once-buzzing arts district. "It's a great day for Wynwood," Scott said.

The governor was joined by Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. The latter is in a hot election race against the former's daughter, school board member Raquel Regalado. The news conference was held at the San Paul Gallery in Wynwood.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has still not lifted its travel advisory for the area. And last Friday, the state expanded Zika zones in Miami Beach and appropriated $10 million to fight the disease. Federal action on the disease has been caught up in political infighting.

So far, there have been only 93 cases of locally transmitted Zika in the state. Thousands of other cases have been discovered in those who have traveled abroad. Puerto Rico has announced 20,000 cases of the disease. Nations such as Brazil and Haiti have also reported a high incidence.

Great to be in Wynwood today to announce the Wynwood Zika zone is lifted. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 19, 2016

Wynwood has received regular doses of the insecticide naled, particularly early in the mornings. Some locals have complained about getting a mouthful of the chemical. Bees and koi in ponds have been reportedly killed by the spraying.

Albert Garcia, vice chairman of the Wynwood Business Improvement District, said in a statement Sunday: "We are relieved that there have not been any additional cases of locally transmitted Zika in Wynwood during the past 45 days and are hopeful that the CDC will soon remove its travel advisory for the area. Wynwood has emerged from this challenge stronger than ever. We encourage the public to rediscover our world-renowned street art, cultural, retail, and unique dining experiences.”

