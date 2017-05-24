WIOD Cancels Trump Critic Fernand Amandi's Daily Talk Show

via YouTube

The caller to Amandi on Air was somewhere between irate and fuming. Fernand Amandi had asked his listeners to grade Donald Trump on his first 100 days in office, and a woman with a New York accent had a word or two to offer. "This is a comment, not a question, so I'm not interested in your response," she began.

"Donald Trump deserves an A-plus. He defeated the Clinton murderers..." she began. Amandi rolled his eyes dramatically at the radio control center wedged into his corner office in Coconut Grove as the caller rambled on about Communism and Barack Obama, but he let her continue. "He's fantastic, and your show is terrible and you're all terrible," she concluded before slamming down the phone.

Amandi laughed off the response, which wasn't an atypical moment for the pollster-turned-AM-radio-personality. From day one, Amandi, a strong critic of Trump and his #MAGA faithful, was an odd fit on 610 WIOD, where his local show was sandwiched between hours of Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Glenn Beck.

But now, Amandi is off the air. He announced last night that his show had been abruptly canceled by WIOD, which cited cost-cutting moves by its corporate parent, iHeartRadio.

"I want to thank our many loyal listeners," Amandi said in a statement posted on Twitter last night. "We didn't always agree, and sometimes disagreed vigorously, but all of us 'brought it' every single day and, against the odds, we learned from one another."

Amandi, a partner in the polling firm Bendixen & Amandi and a regular talking head on national cable shows, began guest-hosting his weekly show in 2014 and became a daily staple on the AM airwaves. As Trump rose through the Republican field and fought his way improbably to the White House, Amandi became one of the president's loudest critics on the conservative-dominated AM station.

But Amandi was also a Florida political junkie who took pains to highlight state news on his show. He hosted a weekly roundtable with Politico Florida's Marc Caputo and Michael Grunwald, and started a weekly segment with Miami New Times writers to talk about their latest work.

There's no doubt he riled feathers among the mostly older, staunchly conservative listeners on WIOD, but he also stirred conversation sorely lacking amid the hours of Limbaughian blather.

Amandi promised his media presence wouldn't end with the cancelation.

"You can rest assured you haven't heard the last of Fernand Amandi," he tweeted.

