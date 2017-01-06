Why the Dolphins Will Upset the Pittsburgh Steelers This Weekend

George Martinez

The Miami Dolphin's aren't supposed to still be playing football, and according to Las Vegas, they won't be playing much longer. Vegas pits the Fins as ten-point underdogs in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the biggest dog of any game on the slate of playoff games. Even though the Dolphins beat the Steelers 30-15 in mid-October, everyone is assuming the Dolphins are about to get their asses whooped by the big bad Steelers this weekend.

Big mistake, everyone.

The Dolphins end the season by reeling off 9 wins in 11 games by chance. They certainly can pull off an upset of the Steelers this weekend if they stick to what got them into the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Here is why the Dolphins are going to waltz through Pittsburgh to Foxboro next week for a playoff game against the New England Patriots.

1. Jay Ajayi is going to get fed, and that's bad news for the Steelers.

Back on October 16th Ajayi had 204 yards on 25 carries against the Steelers, which was pretty shocking considering he had never done such a thing before. Since then Ajayi has proven that day in October wasn't a fluke, but rather the beginning of an amazing sophomore year that has made him one of the Dolphins most valuable players. If the Dolphins plan on beating the Steelers, running the ball is where it's at.

The Steelers surrendered 4.3 yards-a-game this season to running backs, while Ajayi averaged 4.9 yards per carry. You don't need to be Don Shula to know that math adds up to a Dolphins strength coupled with a Steelers weakness that should be exploited constantly.

2. Matt Moore is fully capable of keeping the Steelers defense honest

Ryan Tannehill is out, but Matt Moore has proven in the last three weeks that he is fully capable of keeping opposing defenses on their toes while the Dolphins starting quarterback recoups. If Jay Ajayi is going to thrash the Steelers defense again, that means Matt Moore is going to have ample opportunities in the play-action game to hit receivers in some space.

Forecasters are predicting a cold game in Pittsburgh — like really cold — but Matt Moore went to college at Oregon State, so chances are he's played in the cold before. Matt Moore will not be the weak link in Pittsburgh.

3. The Dolphins defensive strength will outmuscle the Steelers O

How do you stop an offensive juggernaut with All-Pro players capable of gashing your defense multiple times a game? You cut off its head: Ben Roethlisberger. That's exactly what the Dolphins did in their October 16th win over Pittsburgh. In that game the Dolphins sacked Big Ben twice, hit him six times, and injured him to the point where he wasn't the same for the majority of the game.

If there is one job the Dolphins defense thrives on, it's getting to the quarterback. With Cam Wake, Ndamukong Suh, and the rest of the Dolphins defensive line healthy and ready to go, Big Ben will find it hard to find his receivers from his ass.

4. Miami's wide receivers will make big plays

The Dolphins have had the reputation as a team with sub-par cornerbacks, but the stats actually suggest this is the Steelers' big weakness. Pittsburgh actually gave up more yards per game in the air this season (242.6 yards/game) than the Fins. The Steelers don't exactly have a group of cornerbacks that strike fear into the opposing offense, and the Dolphins don't have a group of wideouts that scare easily anyhow.

Between Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, and DeVante Parker, Miami has plenty of firepower if the Steelers want to stack the line to ensure Jay Ajayi doesn't rip them to pieces again. In the past, that wasn't the case. This Dolphins team has aerial weapons at its disposal.

5. The 2016-17 Miami Dolphins are full of surprises

If there is one thing we've learned about this Adam Gase-led Miami Dolphins team, it's that they are unbothered about what you think or expect of them. Ten point underdogs? Hell, make it 30, you're not lining up against them on Sunday. When this team was 1-4, everyone was shoveling dirt on them, but against all odds they pulled up their big boy pants and won 9 of 11 to get themselves into the playoffs.

Count the Miami Dolphins out if you'd like, but if you're assuming a team they have already beaten will just walk all over them this Sunday, that's a mistake.

