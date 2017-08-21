 


Here's Where to Find Your Last-Minute Solar Eclipse Glasses
Ververidis Vasilis / Shutterstock.com

Paola de Varona, Isabella Gomes | August 21, 2017 | 11:25am
With just a few hours until the solar eclipse is underway, there's a scramble to snag those protective glasses you've been hearing about for weeks. Local retailers such as Best Buy, Lowes, and Walmart are sold out, some even for all of Florida. If you've procrastinated, we've got you covered. Hurry to these events, and you just might get lucky:

1. South Florida Amateur Astronomers Association and the Fox Observatory. This observatory has a couple hundred pairs of glasses in stock and will give one per family while supplies last beginning at noon. They will also have a telecast using the main scopes and several scopes on the lawn that attendees can use to safely watch the eclipse. Markham Park Rd., Sunrise.

2. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. The museum will throw a viewing party where glasses are included in admission while supplies last. The event begins at 1:25 p.m., but head there a couple of hours in advance to snag a pair. There's word the museum might receive a new shipment today and will sell those glasses separately from admission. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

Joel Franco

3. Florida International University Stocker AstrosScience Center. The science center at FIU will host a viewing part beginning at noon with a limited number of viewing glasses available. They will also have solar telescopes for viewing and science speakers. 11200 SW Eighth St., CP 222, Miami.

4. Coral Castle. With 300 viewing glasses available, Coral Castle still has tickets for its viewing party. Call 305-248-6345 to reserve your glasses. 28655 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami.

