Video: Guard Threatens to Arrest Activist Recording Conditions at Miami ICE Facility

Every day, dozens of elderly people and parents with small children are forced to arrive before the sun rises at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's office in Miramar, where they stand for hours in long lines without shelter from the sun or rain. And there isn't enough parking for everyone forced to arrive for ICE check-ins, so tow trucks have been filmed waiting to haul immigrants' cars away. Some people are detained at their meetings and never return.

Now, after activists have published multiple videos of the horrid conditions outside the facility, security guards have begun threatening to "detain" activists documenting the problems. Yesterday local organizer Maria Asuncion Bilbao was trying to post a Facebook Live stream of the line of immigrants forced to stand in the rain when a guard whipped out a pair of handcuffs and threatened to arrest her.

"This is not the first time they've done that," Bilbao tells New Times. "but it is the first time he showed me handcuffs, so I was scared. But they aren't going to intimidate us. We were on the sidewalk, and the ACLU has told us that's public and we have a right to be there."