Tow Trucks Are Preying on Immigrants at South Florida ICE Check-in

A long line of immigrants forms in the pre-dawn hours every single morning outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar, and once a week, a small group of activists hands out coffee, water, and supplies to them. Today was Laurie Woodward Garcia's first day protesting with the group. She was sickened by the scene: Immigrants told her they'd begun lining up at 4 a.m. but were still waiting outdoors in the heat past noon.

"What I saw was horrifying," she tells New Times. "There was no water, no bathrooms for these people."

And then the tow trucks arrived. Garcia whipped out her phone and started filming: She says the truck operator, working with the company Broward Towing, was circling the property, hitching up cars outside the lots, waiting for immigrants to sprint out of line and yell for their cars to be released, and then asking for cash up-front to let the vehicles go.

"It's a tiny, tiny lot," she said, adding that there were clearly not enough spaces to accommodate the large line of people. "Some side streets do say 'no parking,' but generally people are supposed to get a warning. This guy was just backed up, put the fork down, and started lifting cars. People started running. They were shouting, 'I can give you money!' So people would pay him and he'd just go on to the next car."

She said she personally witnessed two different people hand the truck driver $50 each. In the clip, you can hear the driver shout, "Get the fuck out of my way!"

Turns out, the federal government called the tow trucks — after being cited repeatedly by the city of Miramar over code violations for the over-stuffed lot.

After the city received complaints from residents about the flood of cars blocking streets and disrupting local construction projects, the Miramar police started hitting ICE and the federal agencies and contractors that own their lots with citations. But instead of fixing the parking logjam, someone decided to address the problem by hiring tow companies to simply haul away immigrants' cars at a moment's notice.

"Unfortunately sometimes individuals are detained who drove to the facility, so that car is there for days or weeks," says Miramar PD spokesperson Tania Rues. "Our issue is with the property owner ... This was just their way of fixing it."

Rues provided documents that show that the ICE office has been issued two separate code-compliance complaints for overgrown weeds and illegal parking. A separate, vacant lot adjacent to the property, owned by a large government contractor from California called Western Devcon, Inc., was also issued separate violations for overgrown foliage and illegal parking.

"It is our understanding that additional signage with towing information has been posted by the facility managers and property staff and that visitors have been advised of parking areas," Rues said.

Spokespeople for ICE's Miami field offices say the decision to call tow trucks was made by the United States General Services Administration, which owns the building. ICE's Miami spokesperson, Nestor Yglesias, said his office didn't order the tows. ICE is, however, the only federal agency occupying that building.

Reached via phone, a manager with Broward Towing declined to comment or provide his name. But any anonymous employee later said that he'd heard "from some people on the street" that the city had received a lot of complaints about the property, wanted the cars gone, and that the police "were tired of sitting around and writing tickets all day."

This is far from the first time immigrants have complained about unfair treatment at this specific ICE facility: Activists have staged multiple protests against what they call "silent raids" occurring at the facility, in which immigrants who show up for routine check-ins at the facility, who may have been here for years, are simply detained for no reason and placed into deportation proceedings.

Local activist Maria Asunción Bilbao told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel last year that she's worked with multiple immigrants detained at the facility in so-called "silent raids" for no reason — she mentioned the cases of two different Nicaraguan men detained at the facility last year in separate incidents after arriving at the office for a routine check-in. Neither man had a criminal record.



ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials across the country have been accused of acting like a rogue, out-of-control deportation force since Donald Trump took office: CBP officials infamously conducted raids on two different Greyhound buses in Florida this year, and ICE arrests in Florida jumped by 75 percent from 2016 to 2017. (Deportations still have not reached the historical peak President Obama's administration reached, but immigrant activists weren't happy with him, either.)

Now, in addition to worrying that their loved ones may never come back from a visit to the Miramar facility, Garcia's video warns that they also might lose their cars, too.

"Unfortunately, in my city, the city of Miramar, we have a tow driver who is extorting people for money when they're coming to immigration," she said, adding later: "This is literally a robbery-in-progress right now. These people have enough to contend with. And now this?"

This post has been updated to include comments from ICE spokespeople.

