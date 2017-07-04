On the Fourth of July, Trump Gets Away With Murder

This July 4, there's nothing to feel patriotic about, not when President Donald Trump is acting like a fool on Twitter, threatening journalists, and posting memes of himself to rile up his racist base.

The commander in crazy has taken the fun out of Independence Day.

He's not the only one in D.C. embarrassing the United States, though. Trump mouthpiece Sarah Huckabee Sanders has fueled Trump's war on the free press. She lied to every American's face by claiming Trump never incited violence. Did she watch the video the president himself posted on Twitter?

Congressional Republicans led by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keep making excuses for Trump. Why? They are fixated on reversing every policy enacted by Barack Obama. Their knee-jerk repeal of the Affordable Care Act will kill tens of millions of Americans who will lose health insurance, Medicaid, and Medicare.

Illustration by Alex Izaguirre

Plus, they got Trump to appoint the superconservative Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. He cast the deciding vote in a decision allowing Arkansas to execute a death row inmate for the first time in 12 years. Gorsuch was also among the justices who tried, but failed, to reinstate Trump's Muslim travel ban in its entirety. The high court ruled only some parts could go into effect.

The Democrats aren't any better. Their leader, Nancy Pelosi, is like an amateur driving a Maserati 150 mph on the expressway. She can't hold onto the wheel, and her party is spinning out of control. Who really has any confidence the Democrats will find a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020?

Meanwhile, as Americans set off fireworks in the name of freedom, Trump is preparing for a secret meeting in Germany with the Russian who helped him steal the presidential election: Vladimir Putin.

The only Americans enjoying this shit show are those who ride tractors, beat their wives, wear "Make America Great Again" hats, and support streets named for Confederate heroes.

God help the United States.

