Police Union Chief John Rivera Is Disgusting; the Protesting Dolphins Players Are Not

John Rivera, president of the union representing Miami-Dade Police officers, is more interested in politics than upholding his oath to protect the community.

The head honcho of the Miami-Dade County Police Benevolent Association recently sent an email to his union members expressing his "disgust" with three Miami Dolphins players who have continued to protest police injustice against African-Americans by kneeling during the National Anthem before games. Tight end Julius Thomas, defensive back Michael Thomas, and receiver Kenny Stills are following the lead of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who ignited the protests last year. Rivera claims the protests are "acts of disrespect."

Rivera also told a local TV station that society should "not stand divided against" law enforcement and that some county cops don't want to work off-duty security details during Dolphins home games. The Fins will play the New York Jets at home this Sunday.