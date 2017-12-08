Arrests of Undocumented Florida Immigrants Have Spiked by 75 Percent Under Trump

It wasn't just media hype: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (CE) agents really did ramp up their enforcement efforts during Donald Trump's first year in office. According to year-end figures ICE released yesterday, ICE arrested 6,192 immigrants in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands this year — a 75 percent jump from last year, in which just 3,524 people were apprehended.

That's 75 percent more people ripped from their families. Thousands more people kicked out of the country no matter how long they've lived here. More than 2,500 extra immigrants held in terrifying conditions in privately run ICE detention centers. (The American Civil Liberties Union warned earlier this year that ICE agents in an Arizona detention center run by Boca Raton's GEO Group appear to be torturing detainees, for example.)