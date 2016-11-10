There's Already an "Impeach Trump" March Planned in Miami Tomorrow

Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg

So much for that whole "Donald Trump deserves a shot" mentality Hillary Clinton was advocating yesterday. Thousands of Trump's opponents — a multicolored coalition of civil-rights reformers, immigration activists, criminal-justice critics, LGBTQ allies, and others — have already taken to the streets around the nation to protest the country's next president. Yesterday, a group of activists rallied outside Miami's Freedom Tower, a State of Liberty-esque symbol welcoming Latin American immigrants to Florida, before larger events roiled the Northeast.

Those demonstrations show little sign of ending. Eight days ago, Trump stood at Miami's Bayfront Park Amphitheater and begged Floridians for their votes. Tomorrow, a group of activists will protest Trump's candidacy in that very same spot.

At noon, protesters will gather for an "Impeach Trump!" march, which will start at Bayfront Park and then snake through the rest of the mainland. The event's organizers didn't respond to a request for comment.

"To everyone who is outraged and baffled by this election's results: DO NOT SIT QUIETLY, LET US ACT," the organizers write. "International stocks have already fallen, the US dollar is expected to fall ... (and) the spread of outspoken racism, misogyny & hate has already infected our country."

Their sentiment is understandable, though the call for impeachment seems unrealistic. The U.S. House of Representatives would need to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump, which isn't likely, since his own party retained control of the House two nights ago.

Regardless, this likely won't be the last anti-Trump march we see in South Florida. For one, Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly rejected Trump: He lost the immigrant-heavy county by more than 571,000 votes.

Expect more anti-Trump sentiment to roil Florida as Trump gets into his first 100 days. In that time, he's pledged to both start his deportation task-force and sign an executive order that will, he claims, get construction crews working on that Trump Wall.

Tomorrow may just be a preview of the next four years of American life.

"Let's warn the people about what they are really about to do," the protesters write. "Let's stop the damage in it's tracks. We still have time. Impeach Trump."

The organizers add that some "acceptable signs" include "Don't let the dollar crash," "America is already great," and "Be careful what you wish for."

