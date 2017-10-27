A Stray Cat on the Field Gained More Yards Than Dolphins Offense Last Night

On last night's nationally televised Thursday Night Football, the rest of America got a taste of what Miami Dolphins fans routinely deal with on a weekly basis. The Dolphins' embarrassing 40-0 beatdown at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens this past Thursday was just the latest episode of what has been a season of some of the most disgusting offensive football the franchise has ever seen.

Except this loss was the big one. The 100-year loss. The loss children will read about in textbooks in 50 years. The loss people in the year 3047 will see inscribed on a cave wall in some weird form of hieroglyphics.

The Fins scored zero points. Again. As if to rub in just how godawful the offense looked, a cat sprinted onto the field midgame and instantly provided a more exciting highlight than Matt Moore's crew could deliver all game.