Sprinkles at Museum of Ice Cream Deemed "Environmental Hazard" by City of Miami Beach

The highlight of the Museum of Ice Cream — the absurdly popular, made-for-Instagram installation that opened last month in Miami Beach — is the pool filled waist-deep with millions of rainbow-colored plastic sprinkles. It's the stuff of social media dreams. But the sprinkles are turning into a real-life problem for the Beach, where city staff have gone as far as fining the organizers for creating an "environmental hazard."

One night last month, local environmentalist Dave Doebler walked to the always-packed attraction at 3400 Collins Ave. and filmed what he saw: tons of tiny pieces of plastic dotting the sidewalk and street — some as far as two blocks away. A little rain, like the one that swept Miami last night, he says, will sweep all of those faux sprinkles into storm drains and out into Biscayne Bay, where fish and other marine life will likely mistake the plastic pieces for food.

"They might as well just be throwing them straight into the ocean," Doebler says.