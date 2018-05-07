Robert Runcie Blames Messy Records for Misinformation About Promise Program

Critics have slammed Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie all day amid news that — contrary to Runcie's repeated claims — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz was involved in the controversial Promise disciplinary program before becoming a mass killer. Now Runcie is pushing back by blaming scattered record-keeping and insisting he gave the best information he had at the time about Cruz's participation in Promise.

In a phone interview with New Times this afternoon, the superintendent said the district keeps student data in multiple systems — sometimes only in paper files, which took time to review. Runcie acknowledged that the revelation about Cruz's Promise participation has further damaged the public's trust in the district, though he insisted officials were trying to be transparent.

"It does put a dent in our credibility, but what I'll say is that what we're trying to do is balance being as responsive as we can with the information that we have," he said.