Rick Scott Just Signed a Bill That Could Make Many of Florida's Beaches Private

The beach is one of the defining facets of Miami that make this city magic. The white sands are Florida's identity — an oasis that beckons everyone and belongs to no one, not the billionaires in beach chairs or the kids skipping class and sitting on their backpacks in the sand.

But all that might be changing very soon. Gov. Rick Scott last month signed House Bill 631, the Possession of Real Property Bill, which on July 1st will give hotels, condos, and private residences much more control over the beach behind their property all the way to the high tide line. Owners will have more power to kick you off, take you to court, and even rope off "their" part of the beach.

"I think this bill is ridiculous," says Philip Levine, the former Miami Beach mayor now running for the Democratic bid for governor. "Why would we want to take away one of the most basic rights of our residents, and do something that could hurt our tourism economy? People visit Florida to be able to walk the beach freely and without being accosted by whether they are on dry sand or wet sand."

Perhaps the most troubling part of HB 631 is the fact that it makes it extremely hard for cities to pass local ordinances to protect public beach access. Under the law, cities will be required to get approval from circuit courts for any rules that would provide for what's commonly referred to as "customary use," the de facto doctrine that has provided for the public's enjoyment of Florida's coastlines for so many years.

"It really does make it harder for local governments to pass beach access protection," said Marilu Cristina Flores, former vice chair of the Miami chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the ocean and its beaches as well as spreading environmental awareness.

Not only will property owners have more power over the shoreline – the cities will have less power to keep the beaches public. Photo by Travis Cohen

Flores points out that the new law might do more than inconvenience beachgoers – it could do serious environmental harm. Imagine a Miami Beach where every weekend dense throngs of people are pressed together on the sand like during Spring Break. If hotels choose to rope off their sections of sand, the tiny public areas left could be jam-packed and littered with trash.

"The reality is that we’re entering uncharted territory and we really don’t know how people are going to exercise their new rights as property owners on the beach and how that’s going to impact all of us," explains Flores. "We just don’t know."

Many residents of Miami Beach were unaware of the bill that slipped mostly under the radar when it was signed with 73 other bills last month. But among locals who know the law, there's rising concern.

When Shannon Bustamante, who also goes by the nickname Seaweed, was growing up in South Beach, the South Beach Posse had been labelled one of the most dangerous street gangs in the state. Many of his friends at the time fell into the pitfalls of the gang lifestyle, but others, including Bustamante himself, managed to keep their noses clean and follow a different path. Miami's beaches, he says, were essential to making that choice.

“We had the South Pointe Pier open 24 hours," says Bustamante, "along with Government Cut’s north jetty and miles of beautiful beaches with shorelines stacked with a variety of fish. Growing up on Section 8 in South Beach as a kid, you had two choices: Number one, drugs, alcohol, and gang banging on Washington Avenue, or fishing and surfing and diving the pier, jetty, and beaches.”

According to Bustamante, back then it was a normal scene to see a few dozen kids on a Saturday night casting nets and pulling fish and lobster in off the pier. It was that positive outlet that kept them away from the many vices that the city had to offer and that gave them their own sense of community. The way he sees it, the city used to care about people.

“Sadly, the same cannot be said today," argues Bustamante. "Yes, there’s a pier, but with more rules and regulations than buying a gun ... And along our beautiful beaches that now are overshadowed by giant condos and hotels they now have the right to allow only guests from their buildings to the beach’s high tide line? What a slap in the face. Money can buy a lot, but our beaches? The ocean? Come on, dude!”

