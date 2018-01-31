Florida House Speaker Should Resign After Running Most Racist Ad in Recent History

In a sane, moral, or just world, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran would be forced to resign for the advertisement his political action committee just released. It's that bad. Honestly, he should resign anyway.

The ad is basically a ripoff of D.W. Griffith's 1915 pro-Ku Klux Klan film Birth of a Nation, in which a man in blackface attempts to rape a virginal white woman, who ultimately commits suicide to avoid the assault. Corcoran's Watchdog PAC either loves the film or, likelier, is too stupid to see the similarities between it and the ad the PAC released this week. The clip shows a scary "immigrant" shooting a frightened, young, and helpless white woman. Corcoran then hops on-camera to warn that if undocumented immigrants are allowed to remain in Florida, our white daughters will be murdered!