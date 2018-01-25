Florida's GOP Politicians Keep Threatening to Jail Democratic Mayors

Last week, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen asking her to investigate two of Florida's most prominent Democratic leaders, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, for running "sanctuary cities" that refuse to detain immigrants on behalf of the federal government. It's not a coincidence that Gillum is running for governor right now — Corcoran, who is eyeing a run for the GOP nomination, seems to have no problem trying to arrest his political opponents.

This was not the only threat of arrest state politicians levied at Democrats this month. Yesterday, Rep. Jay Fant, another first-class lunatic from Jacksonville, promised to send immigrant-protecting mayors to jail if he's elected Florida's next attorney general.

"The difference between immigration and illegal immigration is that illegal immigration is illegal," he said, proving once and for all that Fant is smarter than we are. He then, for some reason, included a dramatic shot of two migrants climbing over some sort of border fence, despite the fact that Florida does not share a land border with any other nation.