North Miami Beach Cop Gets Desk Duty for Spreading Parkland Conspiracy Theories

In the past week, South Floridian Ericson Harrell has shared memes claiming that fluoride is dangerous to human beings, that 9/11 might have been orchestrated by the U.S. government, that trusting the government is "a form of mental illness," and that the Parkland shooting survivors are "paid actors" who helped the feds stage a false-flag attack in February.

Because this is Florida, Harrell also happens to be a North Miami Beach Police officer, which means he is the government he apparently despises.

Harrell has gotten in trouble in the past for spouting some pretty far-out views (he was arrested in 2013 for refusing to take off a Guy Fawkes "Anonymous" mask during an anti-Obamacare protest), but his Parkland rants have landed him in serious hot water. After reporters noted over the weekend that Harrell wrote on March 22 that the Parkland survivors were "ALL PAID ACTORS / ACTRESSES," North Miami Beach PD announced this afternoon via Twitter that the cop had been removed from the street and assigned to desk duty pending an investigation.