Even Miami's Republicans Want EPA's Pruitt Fired for Energy Lobbyist Scandal

Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt has been a known shill for energy-industry polluters for years. But he might have finally committed an act so brazenly corrupt that he loses his job: It turns out Pruitt was spending just $50 per night to live in a prime location D.C. townhouse owned by the family of an ultrapowerful oil-and-utility-industry lobbyist.
The lobbying firm in question, as New Times reported las week, has taken $1 million from Florida Power & Light and its parent company, NextEra Energy. Now, the story has yet another Miami tie: multiple South Florida Republicans in D.C. are turning on Pruitt and demanding his resignation. Both longtime Miami Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and her junior colleague, Carlos Curbelo, are demanding that Pruitt step down. The two GOP reps have been vocal about their distaste for Pruitt since the U.S. Senate first confirmed him last year. (Florida Senator Marco Rubio, however, voted in favor of giving Pruitt the job.)
Ros-Lehtinen tweeted yesterday that the EPA needs a new chief:
In @HuffPost @igorbobic: distractions and scandals have overtaken @EPAScottPruitt’s ability to operate effectively. Another person should fill that role https://t.co/4otNET1Wwb— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) April 3, 2018
Major policy differences aside, @EPAScottPruitt‘s corruption scandals are an embarrassment to the Administration, and his conduct is grossly disrespectful to American taxpayers. It's time for him to resign or for @POTUS to dismiss him. https://t.co/gXWLDffqam— Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) April 3, 2018
Of course, their political responses have largely been weak and ineffectual: Ros-Lehtinen responded to Pruitt's 2017 comments by simply calling them "disconcerting and troubling." Curbelo just called them "reckless." Pruitt then pretty much just skated by without much media coverage for most of the year last year, at least compared to other Trump cabinet members.
Still, it's a testament to how obviously real climate-change is that two of Miami's most powerful sitting Republicans are forced to admit that they believe in the science. Compared to Curbelo's statements, Ros-Lehtinen's comments yesterday were likely far more
Curbelo, however, is fighting for his life in a blue-leaning district after he pissed off scores of his voters by supporting the GOP's attempts to roll back Obamacare and cut taxes for the rich in 2017, while failing to fight for the tens of thousands of Dreamers in South Florida.
But the entire ordeal this week is a testament to how brazenly corrupt Pruitt is: According to ABC News, which first broke the story, the family that runs one of the most powerful energy-and-oil lobbying firms in America let Pruitt and his daughter rent out a luxury D.C. townhouse they owned for what basically amounts to pennies on the dollar. Just as Pruitt was living in that condo, his agency approved a natural-gas pipeline project that the very lobbying firm in-question, Williams
As multiple Trump cabinet members have learned in the last 12 months (see: Price, Tom), there does seem to be a level of outright graft that may eventually cost you your job.
