Even Miami's Republicans Want EPA's Pruitt Fired for Energy Lobbyist Scandal
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Even Miami's Republicans Want EPA's Pruitt Fired for Energy Lobbyist Scandal

Jerry Iannelli | April 4, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt has been a known shill for energy-industry polluters for years. But he might have finally committed an act so brazenly corrupt that he loses his job: It turns out Pruitt was spending just $50 per night to live in a prime location D.C. townhouse owned by the family of an ultrapowerful oil-and-utility-industry lobbyist.

The lobbying firm in question, as New Times reported las week, has taken $1 million from Florida Power & Light and its parent company, NextEra Energy. Now, the story has yet another Miami tie: multiple South Florida Republicans in D.C. are turning on Pruitt and demanding his resignation. Both longtime Miami Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and her junior colleague, Carlos Curbelo, are demanding that Pruitt step down. The two GOP reps have been vocal about their distaste for Pruitt since the U.S. Senate first confirmed him last year. (Florida Senator Marco Rubio, however, voted in favor of giving Pruitt the job.)

Ros-Lehtinen tweeted yesterday that the EPA needs a new chief:

Curbelo, who may very well lose his reelection bid this year after he voted to both gut Obamacare and cut taxes for the rich in 2017, also tweeted that Pruitt should resign:

It's worth noting that both Ros-Lehtinen and Curbelo at least acknowledge that human-caused climate change is both real and a problem — something that Pruitt has refused to do at nearly every turn. That likely has something to do with how quickly they jumped to demand Pruitt's ouster. Both legislators criticized Pruitt in March 2017, after Pruitt said on CNBC that he was unsure whether carbon-dioxide emissions were actually contributing to climate change.

Of course, their political responses have largely been weak and ineffectual: Ros-Lehtinen responded to Pruitt's 2017 comments by simply calling them "disconcerting and troubling." Curbelo just called them "reckless." Pruitt then pretty much just skated by without much media coverage for most of the year last year, at least compared to other Trump cabinet members.

Still, it's a testament to how obviously real climate-change is that two of Miami's most powerful sitting Republicans are forced to admit that they believe in the science. Compared to Curbelo's statements, Ros-Lehtinen's comments yesterday were likely far more sincere, since she's retiring at the end of her term and has no real interest in scoring points with her voting base at this point.

Curbelo, however, is fighting for his life in a blue-leaning district after he pissed off scores of his voters by supporting the GOP's attempts to roll back Obamacare and cut taxes for the rich in 2017, while failing to fight for the tens of thousands of Dreamers in South Florida.

But the entire ordeal this week is a testament to how brazenly corrupt Pruitt is: According to ABC News, which first broke the story, the family that runs one of the most powerful energy-and-oil lobbying firms in America let Pruitt and his daughter rent out a luxury D.C. townhouse they owned for what basically amounts to pennies on the dollar. Just as Pruitt was living in that condo, his agency approved a natural-gas pipeline project that the very lobbying firm in-question, Williams and Jensen, was pushing for.

As multiple Trump cabinet members have learned in the last 12 months (see: Price, Tom), there does seem to be a level of outright graft that may eventually cost you your job.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned his master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

