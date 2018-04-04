Even Miami's Republicans Want EPA's Pruitt Fired for Energy Lobbyist Scandal

Environmental Protection Agency Chief Scott Pruitt has been a known shill for energy-industry polluters for years. But he might have finally committed an act so brazenly corrupt that he loses his job: It turns out Pruitt was spending just $50 per night to live in a prime location D.C. townhouse owned by the family of an ultrapowerful oil-and-utility-industry lobbyist.

The lobbying firm in question, as New Times reported las week, has taken $1 million from Florida Power & Light and its parent company, NextEra Energy. Now, the story has yet another Miami tie: multiple South Florida Republicans in D.C. are turning on Pruitt and demanding his resignation. Both longtime Miami Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and her junior colleague, Carlos Curbelo, are demanding that Pruitt step down. The two GOP reps have been vocal about their distaste for Pruitt since the U.S. Senate first confirmed him last year. (Florida Senator Marco Rubio, however, voted in favor of giving Pruitt the job.)

Ros-Lehtinen tweeted yesterday that the EPA needs a new chief: