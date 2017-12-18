Miami Cop Arrested Domestic Violence Victim, Forced Her to Ride in Car With Abuser

For the umpteenth time in recent years, a Miami-area officer has been cited for mishandling a domestic dispute and endangering a woman who asked police for protection from stalking and harassment.

In January 2016, a victim (who New Times is not naming because she could not be reached to comment) says she was about to hop in the car and take her child to school when she heard a knock on one of her windows. She peered through: Her ex-boyfriend was standing outside, watching her and her daughter through the glass. The former couple was not on good terms, and she would later tell authorities she was afraid for her safety.

So she called the Miami Police Department — and later said in a complaint to the city's Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP) that MPD officers failed her at nearly every step before arresting her and forcing her to ride in the back of a police car with her abuser. The CIP has since recommended sustaining allegations of "discourtesy" and "improper procedure" against Officer Desiree Gayle, although the CIP is barred from formally punishing officers and can only issue verbal reprimands.