Mayor Gimenez Mocks Woman for Correctly Pointing Out New Highways Create More Congestion

Few pockets of Miami-Dade are more hellishly clogged with hair-rending traffic than West Kendall. So passions ran hot when Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimemez held a town hall there yesterday. Fresh off a trip to China, where Gimenez cooled on his dreams of a new high-tech bus system, the county mayor was there to sell a much more old-fashioned idea to alleviate that congestion: more highways. Specifically, he wants a 14-mile, $600 million extension of the Dolphin Expressway.

The idea was mostly met with support, the Miami Herald's Doug Hanks reports, but one woman stood up to challenge the mayor by pointing out building new highways tends to actually create more traffic in the long run.

Gimenez's response: "That's one of the dumbest things I've ever heard," Hanks reports.

Myriam Marquez, the mayor's spokesperson, says Gimenez's point was that "the development rules for this proposed highway do not encourage growth" because the Urban Development Boundary would prevent new housing from being built near the road. As a result, the expansion "would draw cars from Kendall Drive, Killian Parkway, SW 120th Street, and many other now-clogged East-West roads" without adding new residents to the area.

Sorry, Carlos. But you're dead wrong on that one. The mayor has stubbornly fought efforts to expand Metrorail, which has languished with delays and decaying cars despite voters' efforts to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the system. So maybe it's no shock that Gimenez has never bothered to read any science on traffic.

Yes, it seems like common sense that building more highways with more lanes would ease traffic jams. But scientists who have studied the problem for decades have found the opposite is true.

The idea, explained by two scientists in a seminal 2009 paper in the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, is called "induced demand." The scientists looked at the number of new roadways built in major U.S. cities over a 20-year period and the number of miles driven in that time, and they discovered something very weird.

“We found that there’s this perfect one-to-one relationship,” Matthew Turner, a University of Toronto scientist who co-authored the paper, told Wired.

In other words, if a city built 5 percent more highway, the number of miles driven increased by exactly 5 percent. Cities that laid down 15 percent more asphalt saw 15 percent more miles driven.

Either city engineers were building exactly the needed number of new roadways — which seems highly unlikely — or drivers naturally filled up whatever highway is built, keeping traffic congestion at a maddening constant. The scientists found the latter is much likelier and proposed the "fundamental law of road congestion": Drivers meet whatever supply cities create in terms of new roads.

Other scientists have found the same with such reliable consensus that by 2015, California's Department of Transportation even admitted in new proposal documents that all available research showed new highways don't ease congestion.

In fact, cities have also found the opposite to be true. Major cities such as Paris have actually shrunk highways in recent decades and found little difference in terms of daily congestion. That's probably because drivers instinctively make choices about where and when to drive and whether to use public transit instead based on the severity of traffic jams.

So what's the answer? It sure doesn't seem like Gimenez's latest scheme, which could involve moving the Urban Development Boundary — the line preventing developers from building on the vital wetlands to Miami's west — to lay down more miles of highway. Gimenez says new tolls on the road would pay for the work, though those kind of projections have failed elsewhere in the state.

This 836 extension plan very in flux. This western option by SW 136th St (in blue on left) not even in the promotional materials MDX handed out tonight pic.twitter.com/DvMMP0p11e — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) April 19, 2018

A better option would be expanding public transit so residents in places such as West Kendall would have reasonable choices other than driving every day. Improved bike lanes and safer roadways might get more people out of their cars for shorter trips.

Scientists who have studied congestion also found that — gulp — congestion pricing during peak hours and more expensive parking can discourage excess driving; those options hardly seem fair for West Kendall residents, though, unless they have a train or reliable bus to choose instead of price-gouging toll lanes.

(Marquez says the highway could eventually lead to better public transit as well. "The Kendall Parkway is designed with the highway making room for a train or other mass transit that could be added in the future without having to spend money on buying right-of-way. And it will have a commuter express bus lane with satellite parking," she says.)

Either way, Mayor Gimenez was wrong to mock the resident who suggested new highways aren't the answer to West Kendall's problems.

Even ignoring the environmental and urban-sprawl worries of a new megahighway so far west, science suggests the expanded Dolphin would be, at best, a temporary fix. In a few years, those 14 new miles of roadway would soon be just as clogged as the hundreds of miles already built across Miami-Dade.

Update: Michelle Garcia, the woman who asked Gimenez about the

Exactly. It's ap rincipal that is right. Roads are a path to development. There are studies to.

It was a Q&A toward the end. I pointed out that a 630 start time for meeting in West Kendall about traffic. They're not ging to make it on time.

Then I pointed out that the team who did presentatino did good job, and I could tell the words were chosen to elicit an emotional response. I called them out on that. I said clearly I'm not in favor but I came in an poen mind hoping it would change my mind. I also said that the proposal is a band aid over a gaping wound becuse don't need more roads we need trains. I referenced train system sin paris and london. THey're multi direciotnal, not just north souh. but we're stuc.k

Dring the weekj it's jam packed. I don't understand why we don't have anything east west.

Then his time keeper cut me off. But people who were for the project went longer than 2 minutes. We were both cut off at two minues. I was the only one mocked. Peple tend to mock people to shut them up when they say they don't want to hear. I said something he didn't want to hear. I'm right he's rong and he isn't oging to shut me up. I'm goint to call him out for mocking me.

A cpoule poelple came up to me after the fact, one is an attorney in a land use firm. They're violatnig the land use ords. I go from my home up to Miramar. I go Krome or the Turnpike. About 45 minutes. If I have to drop off my daughter at school it's 1;15.

I live in West Kendall on 162 and Bird. 44th

I didn't even reference the fact that I'm running for office. I moved to knedall way west. I wanted silence and peace and. I'm not saying stop development, I'm saying give us trains.

Jeannette Nunez. I'm the only Democrats.

It's a bully tactic and it's atactic pepole use to shut people up because itimidation silences people. Bear tried to shut me up because — you don't bully .