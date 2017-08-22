Miami-Dade Courts Closing Public Counters, Cutting Staff Amid Huge Budget Shortfall

Planning on getting a marriage license, paying a traffic ticket in person, or filing a motion for the eviction of your tenants? That's about to become much more difficult in Miami-Dade County.

Beginning September 8, statewide funding shortfalls for court systems mean the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts office will no longer staff front counters at eight major courthouses throughout the county. Residents from Hialeah to Coral Gables to Miami Beach will have to schlep to the downtown Miami courthouse — and wait in lines that promise to be truly apocalyptic — to get their official business done.

And to top it off, the downtown courthouse will have shorter hours at its public service counters. Instead of a 9 a.m.-to-4 p.m. workday, the main civil court will reduce hours by an hour and a half, opening at 9:30 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m.