Community Justice Project Cofounder Meena Jagannath Battles Bigotry

Police blocked off the streets and locked the doors to Miami-Dade County Hall as a group of infuriated protesters gathered outside. It was January 27, the day after Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he would cooperate with Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies, and emotions were running high. The idea that residents were being shooed off public property dumbfounded attorney Meena Jagannath and her colleagues at the Community Justice Project, which fired off a letter admonishing the county for First Amendment violations.

"For us, I don't think it was a choice to sit on the sidelines," Jagannath says.

She and her cofounders, Alana Greer and Chuck Elsesser, started the Community Justice Project in 2015. With a core mission to provide legal support to groups fighting for racial equality, fair wages, affordable housing, and other social justice issues, the group has had no shortage of work over the past two years.