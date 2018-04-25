Pro-Gun Parkland Student Questioned by Police After Tweeting Video Firing AR-15

Last week, Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv visited a gun range with his dad and practiced shooting an AR-15. He later posted about the experience on Twitter, where he uploaded a video of himself firing at a silhouette target.

"It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun," wrote Kashuv, who has become a gun-rights star since the Parkland massacre by pushing back against fellow students who want more gun control. "This was my first time ever touching a gun and made me appreciate the #Constitution even more."

But with Parkland still reeling from one of the deadliest school shootings in modern American history, where Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to kill 17 people, Kashuv's tweets didn't go over well with some students. After several reported Kashuv to school administrators, he was questioned by law enforcement over the gun videos.