How to Get Around Without a Car During Art Basel

EXPAND Wikimedia Commons

Depending on your income bracket, Art Basel either conjures images of yacht cruises from Martha's Vineyard to Biscayne Bay or standstill traffic jams full of wailing babies on the MacArthur. Driving in Miami sucks all year, but the horde of wealthy tourists who arrive for Basel take congestion to hellish new levels.

There's good news: You don't have to drive this week! This year's grand Basel transportation plan cooked up between Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach and the City of Miami includes so many free trolleys and buses that, for one glorious December week, public transportation actually feels like a viable option in this car-choked city.

Whether you're a weeklong visitor in a rented Nissan Versa, a wealthy condo owner in a 2017 Telsa, or Michael Bay himself, please, please stay off the road during the art fairs, which start tomorrow and run through Sunday, December 4. If you want to get to any Basel events without driving, here's how:

The (Free) Art Shuttle

Obviously, if you're just here for the shows and nothing else, you want to stick to the Art Shuttle. Miami-Dade County will run four different lines at 15-minute intervals: The "Art Express" will travel across the Julia Tuttle Causeway from Midtown Miami to the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Even better, the buses are authorized to cut long traffic lines by driving along the shoulder of the highway. Unlike last year, the Venetian Causeway will stay open during Art Week, and so a "Venetian Loop" will connect from the Omni Parking Garage at NE 15th Street and Biscayne Boulevard to the Convention Center. Elsewhere, the "Inner Loop" will circle through all the art fairs in South Beach and around Ocean Drive, and the "Outer Loop" will connect the Convention Center up to Haulover Park. You can also track the shuttle's locations using either the Miami Beach Trolley Tracker or Miami-Dade County Transit Tracker phone apps.

The shuttles will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on November 30 (tomorrow) to December. 3, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. December 4.

Here's a map:

The Regular Ol' Trolleys, Same Old Metromover, and Regular Buses

Miami and Miami Beach will continue to run free trolleys, and the county's normal bus service will continue unabated. In fact, Miami-Dade Transit is extending service hours: According to the Miami Herald, the Metromover and Metro Rail's hours will be extended to 2 a.m. on Thursday, December 1 and Sunday, December 4. (The services already run until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.)

Likewise: The C, S, M, and 120 buses head over the MacArthur Causeway, and the 150, 62, and J buses travel over the Tuttle for just $2.25.

Fair Shuttles

Many of the individual fairs offer their own shuttles to ferry visitors around town. Art Miami, the behemoth fair dominating Midtown Miami, has a pair of free routes from its tent to the JW Marriott downtown and across the bay to the convention center and Aqua Art Miami on Collins Avenue.

The UberBOAT is back

Last year, Uber unveiled UberBOAT, a service in which Uber drivers drop you at a luxury yacht, which ferries you across Biscayne Bay to a new Uber car waiting idle for you, all for a flat, $35 fee. Well, the UberBOAT is back this year, in partnership with Effen Vodka, that alcohol brand that 50 Cent promotes at bars around the country.

If you feel like taking a low-rent yacht cruise during Basel (who doesn't?) the ship travels between the Sea Isle Marina Dock in Miami, and the Purdy Avenue Dock on Miami Beach.

If you're not feeling quite that upmarket, there's also a regular-old water taxi service that travels regularly between Sea Isle Marina or Bayside Marketplace across the bay to Miami Beach Marina; tickets run between $14 and $40 depending on route and whether you need a round trip.

Uber and Lyft:

Regular Uber and Lyft remain the easiest, if not cheapest, ways to get around Miami without a car of your own. This year, Uber cars will wait to pick folks up from in Miami Beach on the east side of Convention Center Drive, while Lyft drivers will stage on the west side.

Biking

Of course, you can also bike across the causeways and from fair to fair. CitiBike runs a bike share program with stations on both sides of the bay (though many more stations are located in South Beach than elsewhere.) There's a map of where to find bikes on their site. Or, you can always just walk around South Beach or Midtown, both of which are dense and easily accessible via foot. But we told you that last year.

