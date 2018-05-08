Head-Kicking Miami Cop Charged With Assault

Last Thursday, a clip went viral of Miami Police Officer Mario Figueroa taking a running start and taking a swinging kick at the head of a defenseless, handcuffed black man.

Now, in an unusually swift chain of events for Miami-Dade County police-misconduct cases, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced this afternoon that her office had charged Figueroa with one count of misdemeanor assault.

"Officer Mario Figueroa can have no excuse for the alleged actions seen on the initial videotape," Rundle announced in an afternoon press release. "This community demands respect for all individuals taken into custody. Any evidence of abuse, which is also evidence of a crime, will assist us going forward."