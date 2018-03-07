Gun Violence Costs Florida $5 Billion a Year, Gun Control Group Says

Asking why this country makes it extremely easy for deranged teens to by military-style rifles clearly doesn't persuade politicians to enact basic gun control laws after yet another mass killing. Florida lawmakers, in particular, aren't really moved by appeals to their hearts, morals, or consciences, and it's debatable whether some or any of them even possess those things. Instead, progressives are often forced to couch their requests in economic terms — because the status quo is not only immoral but also costly.

Take, for instance, Florida's gun laws: A new report from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a gun control nonprofit formerly known as the Legal Community Against Violence, issued a report this month about the astronomical economic cost of Florida's awful gun violence laws. By the Giffords Center's count, Floridians are blowing more than $5 billion per year in direct costs stemming from gunshot wounds. The center issued the paper in the wake of the Parkland school massacre.