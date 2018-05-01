Formula One Racing Might Be Coming to Downtown Miami Next Year

Downtown Miami residents are known as a tolerant bunch who understand that in exchange for world-class views and easy access to the city's vibrant heart, they must live with a certain level of noise and chaos. Just kidding! Actually, the wealthy owners of bayfront condos have spent the past several years fighting to close down nightclubs and shutter festivals to bring quiet to their neighborhood.
So that crowd is certain to be thrilled with the news that hundreds of tire-squealing, engine-shredding race cars might be headed their way. According to a report from the Netherlands, Formula One is close to a deal to bring a race to the Magic City's streets as soon as next year.
Ziggo Sports F1, which covers the European-based racing league, reports that the sport is planning to cancel its Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which has been locked in controversy over its host nation's abysmal human rights record and to replace it with a jaunt through downtown Miami.
Formula One hasn't been shy about its desire to make a push into Miami. Executives from the race organization met with Mayor Francis Suarez and other city officials in November to plot out a possible Grand Prix course looping around American Airlines Arena and down Biscayne Boulevard. (Though the city already put the kibosh on a proposal to funnel the race cars through the Port Tunnel.)
A city spokesperson didn't immediately respond to questions about whether a deal has been finalized since then.
But the Dutch report suggests that Formula One — which sold to new owners for $4.4 billion two years ago and aims to expand more into the U.S — is already preparing to set up shop in South Florida next season. As Jalopnik notes, the company has already registered trademarks for a Grand Prix event set in the Magic City.
If the race does come downtown, it's hard to imagine it wouldn't bring serious controversy along with it. When Miami hosted a downtown course for Formula E — the electric car spinoff of Formula One — in 2015, critics slammed the race for choking traffic downtown and trampling on green space.
In the four years since, downtown's booming condo development has brought tens of thousands of new, mostly wealthy residents to the area. And they haven't been shy about using their new political clout to bring some peace and quiet to the area.
Nearby 24-hour nightclubs have been locked in legal battles over noise ordinances, and Heart shut down in March over the conflict. Residents pressured Rolling Loud, a hip-hop festival, to move away from Bayfront Park and want Ultra Music Fest gone as well.
Separately, a conservative group called Better Florida Alliance has already taken out ads in the Miami Herald rallying against the race coming downtown:
Interesting development: A group called Better Florida Alliance ran ad in Friday's @MiamiHerald asking residents to oppose an F1 race there. pic.twitter.com/Of7m4Y2715— Adam Stern (@A_S12) October 24, 2017
