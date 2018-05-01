Formula One Racing Might Be Coming to Downtown Miami Next Year

Downtown Miami residents are known as a tolerant bunch who understand that in exchange for world-class views and easy access to the city's vibrant heart, they must live with a certain level of noise and chaos. Just kidding! Actually, the wealthy owners of bayfront condos have spent the past several years fighting to close down nightclubs and shutter festivals to bring quiet to their neighborhood.

So that crowd is certain to be thrilled with the news that hundreds of tire-squealing, engine-shredding race cars might be headed their way. According to a report from the Netherlands, Formula One is close to a deal to bring a race to the Magic City's streets as soon as next year.