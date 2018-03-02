Former Hialeah Railroad Engineer Says Job Gave Him Three Kinds of Cancer

In his 15 years with the Florida East Coast Railway (FERC), Natale Sacco performed many jobs. From 1986 to 2001, he fueled and maintained trains at the Hialeah yard and along the railway from Miami to Jacksonville, working as a switchman, engineer, conductor, hostler, and trainman.

But in July 2015, the Port Orange man was diagnosed with kidney and lung cancer. Just last summer, his doctors gave word that he had stomach cancer too. Now in a fight for his life, Sacco has filed a lawsuit against his former employer. He says the rail company knowingly exposed him to toxic substances that led to his life-threatening prognoses.

"[Sacco's] kidney cancer, lung cancer, and stomach cancer were the result of the negligence of [Florida East Coast Railway] in that it utilized or transported known cancer-causing materials including the toxic substances in its operation," says the complaint, which was filed February 5 in Miami-Dade circuit court.