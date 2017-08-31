Florida Lawmakers Are Already Proposing Anti-Immigrant Bills for 2018

Another year in Florida means another wave of clearly unconstitutional attempts to crack down on brown people. State legislators this month began filing their first bills of the 2018 session, and North Florida state Sen. Greg Steube, a man who simply cannot stop himself from filing insane laws designed to hurt people, has already begun flinging anti-immigrant crackdowns at the wall to see what sticks.

This past August 23, Steube filed a bill that would make it a third-degree felony to enter the state of Florida if you've been deported from the country in the past. Violators could be subject to five to ten years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

Steube proposed a nearly identical bill last year, which failed largely because there's already a federal reentry law on the books that fines violators or puts them away for two years in the federal system. And thanks to an extremely basic clause in the U.S. Constitution, state laws cannot supersede federal ones.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court was forced to remind state legislators that the Supremacy Clause exists , after Arizona passed its own, extremely draconian anti-immigrant law that let cops ride around and racially profile pretty much anyone who looked Latino. The landmark ruling, Arizona v. United States , established in plain English that immigration law is the purview of the federal government and states cannot set immigration law.

New Times has asked Steube repeatedly why he's dead-set on proposing anti-immigrant bills over the last 10 months. We emailed him again yesterday afternoon and asked if he's aware of the Supremacy Clause or the Arizona case, but have yet to hear back. Steube is a lawyer, so presumably he should understand why this is a problem.

The Sarasota Republican proposed so many batshit-crazy bills last year that New Times was forced to write a 10-item list just to cover them all.

Steube wanted to let people bring guns into airports (and then doubled down on his idea after a gunman shot innocent people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport). He sponsored a bill to make abortion illegal here after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He wanted to ratchet up felonies for crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. He wanted to gut the state's public-records law, make "sanctuary cities" illegal, and punish anyone who runs a "gun-free zone" if someone gets shot inside the area.

Given the sheer number of bad ideas Steube has proposed, it makes sense that a few of them even passed: He imposed new mandatory-minimum prison sentences to ensure that more heroin addicts go to prison instead of getting treatment, made it easier to claim you were "Standing Your Ground" in Florida if you kill someone, and let any parents of public school kids object to any science they don't like in their kids' books. Someone needs to stop this man.

Of course, nobody will, because Steube is from a nightmarishly district and his views make rich people really, really happy. Earlier this year, Americans for Prosperity Florida, a group that is transparently run by the Koch Brothers, released a voting "scorecard" that tallied how often Florida lawmakers vote in-line with the Koch's deeply Libertarian viewpoints. AFP gave 50 legislators an A+ for voting in-step with the group 100 percent of the time.